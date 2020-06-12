FRITZ COLUMN: Pandemic forces new, balanced workout routines

When the COVID-19 pandemic and corresponding quarantine hit, I sat down to plan out a variety of filler stories.
One of my poorer ideas didn’t get too far off the ground. I attempted to come up with my top athletic moments of the 2010s. I knew it would be bad, but yikes… There certainly weren’t 10 moments — and that’s including stretching the definition of “athletic” to count being Facebook’s top-ranked Pac-Man player and driving left-footed from Eau Claire to Indianapolis.
Atop that brief list was running a half marathon — kind of. A self-measured half marathon that I never should have attempted.
I hate running, typically only doing it when absolutely necessary. Every once in a while I make an effort. Late last spring, I went on about five runs for a total of maybe 10 miles.
My next run was scheduled to be a loop around a four-plus mile trail. I felt decent after the first lap, so I took a right turn and headed back out for another. Once I hit two full loops, I knew I was never going to run that far again, so I might as well do something significant. That second turn away from the car was a big shot of adrenaline, and I eventually shuffled across the “finish line” after a grueling couple hours.
There weren’t any immediate negative side effects to my irresponsible training, as the soreness went away after a couple days and hot tub soaks. I didn’t realize the downside until weeks later, while on vacation in Banff National Park.
Every time I had to hike downhill, my right knee seared in pain and wouldn’t bend. Those lengthy, flare-legged walks on crowded trails showed me how important it is to actually work out with a plan. Turns out a quick lift and trip to the sauna didn’t actually prepare me to do anything physical. Who knew?
I’m taking that into account as I try to make my (likely widely unimpressive) top athletic moments of the 2020s at least respectable. I identified the first couple events I’d like to try: biking a 90-plus mile roundtrip route from Madison to the Illinois border, and — if I got bold — running the 10K at the Dances with Dirt at Devil’s Lake State Park, which has since been canceled.
Both reasonable starting points. Both possible to pursue amid the pandemic and safer-at-home orders. And both activities that require preparing with a certain kind of workout. Lunges, squats, squat jumps, jogs, hill runs, HIIT… the closure of gyms was a positive in that it got me to focus on useful workouts rather than sticking with the same lifts I’d grown accustomed to.
My workouts have frequently shifted throughout the pandemic that has forced society to adapt in a number of ways. Sometimes being forced out of a routine leads to a better routine — or the abandonment of routine. That can come in handy in the gym, when it’s easy to get complacent.
Plus, putting a heavy backpack on and working out outside certainly feels more like you’re training and accomplishing something than throwing back a few curls and bench presses. It’s always easier to maintain health when you feel like you’re working toward something.
I may have jumped the gun a bit when my attempt at the Illinois bike ride was halted by a popped tire in Belleville. But this forced me to put even more miles in, and be better prepared for when my next attempt comes.
And if my tire pops or the Badger State Trail is closed… even better. I’ll get around to it eventually, and the coronavirus-related shutdowns have forced me to be better prepared when I do.
Follow Brock Fritz on Twitter @BrockFritz
