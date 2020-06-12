FRITZ COLUMN: Pandemic forces new, balanced workout routines

Every time I had to hike downhill, my right knee seared in pain and wouldn’t bend. Those lengthy, flare-legged walks on crowded trails showed me how important it is to actually work out with a plan. Turns out a quick lift and trip to the sauna didn’t actually prepare me to do anything physical. Who knew?

I’m taking that into account as I try to make my (likely widely unimpressive) top athletic moments of the 2020s at least respectable. I identified the first couple events I’d like to try: biking a 90-plus mile roundtrip route from Madison to the Illinois border, and — if I got bold — running the 10K at the Dances with Dirt at Devil’s Lake State Park, which has since been canceled.

Both reasonable starting points. Both possible to pursue amid the pandemic and safer-at-home orders. And both activities that require preparing with a certain kind of workout. Lunges, squats, squat jumps, jogs, hill runs, HIIT… the closure of gyms was a positive in that it got me to focus on useful workouts rather than sticking with the same lifts I’d grown accustomed to.

My workouts have frequently shifted throughout the pandemic that has forced society to adapt in a number of ways. Sometimes being forced out of a routine leads to a better routine — or the abandonment of routine. That can come in handy in the gym, when it’s easy to get complacent.