FRITZ COLUMN: Sports rely on shared experiences

Saturdays in Madison will almost certainly look different this fall.

And college football Saturdays are as good as it gets in a town without professional sports. It’s not necessarily the tackles and touchdown runs that make them special. Rather, fall Saturdays across the United States stand out because of everything that leads up to — and goes along with — the on-field moments. It’s about the buzz and shared experience a game creates, and the well-cultivated traditions that enhance the atmosphere.

College football is the perfect example of the spectacle of sports. There’s a week-long buildup, with the upcoming matchups being analyzed before fans parade into town for tailgates, grilled meats, morning beers, marching bands, reunions and rivalries. If you drive into downtown Madison on a Saturday, you feel the buzz that’s present whether the Badgers are favored by 40 points or welcoming in Ohio State at night.

There is a sense of freedom when you head into a crowd that is planning to spend their day exactly like you. And it’s not just fans that feel it. While advanced statistics attempt to diminish the emotional aspects of sports, athletes are aware of what’s going on around them.