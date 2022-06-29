Getting back in the game an eventful experience among all levels of baseball

In case you’re wondering why I haven’t been to the ballpark this year — and judging from all the calls and messages many of you have been — I’ve been laid up in physical therapy at St. Clare Hospital for the past six months recovering from a fall last December.

Blame it on the weather.

On a cold December day I went out to start the van. Unbeknownst to me a patch of black ice had formed in the driveway overnight which now lay in ambush, covered by freshly fallen snow. One wrong step and bam! I was down for the count.

The impact of the fall tore my left quad and strained the ACL in my left knee. Also it crushed and tore my left rotator cuff and bicep tendon. Little did I know that split seconds worth of damage would take so long to heal.

As I have periodically over the years, once again I found myself in physical therapy. This time however, instead of working with one therapist I had a team of three. Mike oversaw my recovery program while Georgia treated my quad and knee and Gwen focused on my shoulder area.

Between repeated rounds of icing, ultrasound, massage, stretching and strengthening exercises, and my own aquatics program utilizing a swimming pool and hot tub, slowly but surely full function returned. Two weeks ago the final hurdle in my recovery was cleared when I was able to do a side lateral raise with my left arm fully extended, pain free. Now, fresh off the disabled list, it’s time for me to get back in the game.

Starting slowly, this past weekend I took in a little league baseball tournament at Kaminiski Park in Lake Delton, followed by a Babe Ruth game in Baraboo. Then on Tuesday night I rode with Steve Borck to Mauston to watch the Wisconsin Dells American Legion Post 187 baseball team play.

So much for a slow start.

Along with my own recovery, from the standing room only infirmary of Major League Baseball, teams and players are also getting back in the game.

Given last rites by many of the game’s expert analysts, the Atlanta Braves are back in a big way. Youthful star Ronald Acuña Jr. has made a successful recovery from last season’s ACL surgery, swatting balls and making diving catches as though he was never injured.

Acuña’s return has served to spark the team as the Braves are creeping up the backs of the New York Mets, only five games out of first place.

Along with Acuña, Braves pitchers Mike Soroka, Kirby Yates, and Tyler Matzek — all key components to last years championship team — are either back by now or on the way. Meanwhile the division rival Mets eagerly anticipate the return of a pair of aces, Max Scherzer and Jacob deGrom.

While Brewers fans also anxiously await the return of their own aces, starting pitchers Brandon Woodruff (who returned Tuesday) and Freddy Peralta, another long-awaited comeback took place in Atlanta as Freddie Freeman made a tearful return to his former hometown.

A Braves icon for years, Freeman’s offseason departure to the Los Angeles Dodgers took everyone by surprise, particularly Freeman.

In his first at-bat Freeman was given a standing ovation from Braves fans which lasted over two minutes. Deeply moved, he tipped his helmet and waved to the capacity crowd. Even though he now wears Dodger blue, the blood of the Braves still pulses through his veins.

Good to be back? You better believe it!

Mark Blomberg is a freelance columnist for Lee Sports Wisconsin. Emails can be addressed to him and sent to sports@wiscnews.com. The opinions are the writer’s.