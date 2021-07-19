GOLF: 2019 BD grad Zak Kulka tops leaderboard after opening round at 120th State Amateur Championship

Monday was a different experience for 2019 Beaver Dam grad Zak Kulka.

The UW-Green Bay junior had won the Wisconsin State Open qualifier at Old Hickory in Beaver Dam on Thursday with an even-par 72.

He followed that up on Monday by knocking down six birdies for a 6-under-par 64 during the first round of the 120th State Amateur Championship at Westmoor Country Club in Brookfield.

“I just wanted to go out there and play well,” Kulka said. “I obviously didn’t expect to shoot this well because this is my best score ever. It felt good to do that out there today.”

Kulka’s “best score ever” put him atop the leaderboard after the opening day of the four-day tournament. He’s four strokes ahead of second-place Peircen Hunt, the 2017 and 2018 WIAA Division 1 individual state champion and current Illinois sophomore. Matt Tolan sits in third place at 1-under-par.

“It gives me a lot of confidence in my game. I’ve been really close lately and I felt like today I finally came out and showed what I could do," Kulka said.

Like Kulka, Hunt also totaled six birdies on the day; however, the Beaver Dam native was flawless on the day, playing bogey free while Hunt finished with four bogeys.