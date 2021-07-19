GOLF: 2019 BD grad Zak Kulka tops leaderboard after opening round at 120th State Amateur Championship

Monday was a different experience for 2019 Beaver Dam grad Zak Kulka.
The UW-Green Bay junior had won the Wisconsin State Open qualifier at Old Hickory in Beaver Dam on Thursday with an even-par 72.
He followed that up on Monday by knocking down six birdies for a 6-under-par 64 during the first round of the 120th State Amateur Championship at Westmoor Country Club in Brookfield.
“I just wanted to go out there and play well,” Kulka said. “I obviously didn’t expect to shoot this well because this is my best score ever. It felt good to do that out there today.”
Kulka’s “best score ever” put him atop the leaderboard after the opening day of the four-day tournament. He’s four strokes ahead of second-place Peircen Hunt, the 2017 and 2018 WIAA Division 1 individual state champion and current Illinois sophomore. Matt Tolan sits in third place at 1-under-par.
“It gives me a lot of confidence in my game. I’ve been really close lately and I felt like today I finally came out and showed what I could do," Kulka said.
Like Kulka, Hunt also totaled six birdies on the day; however, the Beaver Dam native was flawless on the day, playing bogey free while Hunt finished with four bogeys.
“The course was set up really hard, but I mean there are some spots where you can go out there and just hit it on the green and try to make putts,” Kulka said. “I started our really well. I was four-under through the first nine holes and just got under the back nine, made some pars coming in.”
Kulka birdied the second, third, fifth and seventh holes to end the front nine with a 4-under-par 31. He followed that by birdying the 10th and 15th on the back half. After Kulka birdied the par-5 No. 15 hole, he parred the last three to finish the back nine with a 2-under-par 33.
“The second hole I hit it to 15 feet from 175 and then made the uphill putt coming in,” Kulka said. “The two par-3s (third and fifth holes) after that on the front nine, I made a 10-footer for birdie on the first one. Then on the second par-3 I think it might’ve been close to going in because it was right behind the hole, 3 feet by. I just tapped that one in.”
With the opening round in the books, Kulka will look for similar results by keeping the same game plan.
“My game plan is still going to be just hitting center greens and staying away from having to scramble on the course,” he said. “If you get out of position, it’s tough to get the golf ball into the hole. I’m definitely trying to hit center greens and keep making pars.”