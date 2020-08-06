LOCAL GOLF: Baraboo Country Club seeing ups and downs in unique season

An uncertain summer in the golfing world is heading into the home stretch.
Baraboo Country Club has seen uneven results since golf returned after the start of the 2020 season was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Upon reopening with restrictions April 24, club professional and general manager Clint Hutchens expected to have about half the normal amount of golfers. The early portion of the season followed that expectation, but the number of public players has increased significantly as the summer has progressed.
"We saw a significant decrease in rounds for April and a portion of May," Hutchens said Monday. "Once the dust settled on the restrictions and we figured out what things needed to look like moving forward, we have seen an increase in golf."
Courses and golfers have got used to adapting during a summer that has thrown off every aspect of life, let alone golf.
"As long as they can play, they are happy," Hutchens said of how Baraboo Country Club's golfers have reacted to the state-mandated health and safety regulations. "We hear a few grumblings from time to time, but for the most part they have assumed an 'it is what it is' mentality."
Course regulations have lightened up since the spring, although its still not business as usual at Baraboo Country Club. The most recent change was Gov. Tony Evers' mandate enforcing masks indoors across the state of Wisconsin, including in clubhouses.
"The wearing of a mask is definitely a step away from normal and there does seem to be hesitancy for some golfers to come in the golf shop," Hutchens said. "The guidelines seem to be ever-changing, as are people opinions of them. Right now, they aren’t too restrictive and we are still operating in a relatively normal fashion. The biggest issue was with individuals wishing to take a cart as a single rider. This makes it difficult to track our golf cart inventory and maximize our cart fleet. Right now, we only allow those paying our full regular rate to take a cart to themselves and even then it really isn’t ideal for the club's bottom line."
Even that is an improvement from the beginning of the pandemic, when golfers were only allowed to walk while playing a round. While public play has increased due in part to people having less entertainment options this summer, Baraboo Country Club's fundraiser and event schedule was significantly impacted by the pandemic. Despite the challenges, the club championship teed off last weekend, with Sean McGann beating out Jason Manke at the top of a 30-golfer field.
"We have had six fundraisers canceled thus far with a few more on the fence," Hutchens said. "However, with the increased public play, we have been filling the tee sheet on the days we originally had an outing scheduled."
