LOCAL GOLF: McGann shoots 164 to win Baraboo Country Club championship

Sean McGann and Jason Manke were separated by one stroke after two days and 36 holes at Baraboo Country Club.

McGann came away as the club champion, shooting a 164 to beat out Manke (165).

"It. Was. Tough," Baraboo Country Club general manager and head golf professional Clint Hutchens said after the weekend. "With pins in locations often only seen during championship play, the BCC showed its teeth over the weekend. Scores were up in all flights, as conditions were firm and fast. Not a single round was in the 70s, as even the Championship Flight struggled to find the bottom of the cup."

McGann, a 2012 graduate of Baraboo High School and a current teacher and coach at Sauk Prairie, shot an 84 Saturday and an 80 Sunday on the par-72 course. Manke shot a 165 to finish as the runner-up in his first appearance in the club championship.

Jay Englund, who led the field with an 81 on Saturday, shot a 166 to finish third in the Championship Flight, which plays from the black tees. Derek Cowan (167) and Dan Goff (168) took fourth and fifth, respectively.