Chula Vista hosing golf show on Feb. 15

Chula Vista Resort in Wisconsin Dells will be hosting the South Central Golf Show on Saturday, Feb. 15, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The show includes vendors, raffles and hourly presentations on topics including; junior golf opportunities, golf course maintenance and golf swing fundamentals.

Admission is $5 per person. Students with an I.D. can attend free of charge. All proceeds from the show will go to the Wisconsin Dells Area Junior Golf Foundation. For information contact Todd Campbell at 608-253-0699 or todd@chulavistaresort.com.