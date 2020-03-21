COLLEGE GOLF: Hinz's senior season at Edgewood wiped out by coronavirus

Dawson Hinz isn't going to have much trouble playing golf the rest of the life.
The Baraboo High School alum might have a hard time finding the team atmosphere he enjoyed at Edgewood College after the second half of his senior year was canceled amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
"It's going to be really hard for me to get over not being able to play with a team," Hinz said Tuesday. "When you get to college that team aspect really comes into play. You can do partner best-ball events or whatever, but that team aspect isn't the same. The bonding isn't the same. One thing I'll probably miss the most is being able to look at the hole in front of me or watch my teammate behind me have a good shot, then give them knucks. It kind of fires everybody up. It's one of the great things in college golf in my opinion.
"Your one man can shoot the worst score and your five man can shoot the best score on any given day. It makes you need everyone showing up, and the chance of everyone coming together is really exciting."
Hinz, who took 13th at the WIAA Division 1 state meet as a senior in 2016, is one of three Baraboo alums on the golf roster at Edgewood, which splits its season between the fall and spring. Noah Anderson was in the midst of his freshman season at the NCAA Division III school in Madison, while sophomore Steven Mordini was also in his first year in the program after playing hockey at the junior level and at UW-Stout.
The Baraboo trio and their teammates were left scrambling when the Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference announced last Friday that all spring sports would be canceled in an effort to limit the coronavirus outbreak.
"It was a tough day," said Hinz, noting he had a hunch the season would be impacted when he saw how the coronavirus was canceling events around the world. "I didn't think we'd completely shut down, but I knew we wouldn't be playing the first tournament.
"We have a group text going, and from a team perspective, it was really hard to swallow. This is one of the stronger teams that Edgewood's ever had I would say. We've come in second place for conference since my freshman year, and I think the year before that we were second as well. So it was kind of this group goal and team effort, we wanted to win conference and make it a good season with the team we had. So to hear that we wouldn't get that chance, everyone was pretty shaken at first."
Some of the Eagles may get another shot at it, as the NCAA is looking into preserving eligibility for all spring athletes. Therefore, Hinz and senior teammates Jackson Eversoll and Jensen Peck could have the opportunity to return as seniors next season if they choose to.
"The way it looks, it's probably going to be it for the seniors, just because we're all kind of advancing in our professional careers and it's kind of more of a burden to go back for that last semester than it would be to get out there and enter the real world," Hinz said. "Unfortunately, I don't know if any of our seniors are going to be able to take advantage, but it's definitely something that I'm interested in if I end up in Madison for more education."
Hinz, who is pursuing an undergraduate degree in tax accounting, is set to graduate at the end of the spring semester. While all Edgewood classes are being moved online due to coronavirus, the pandemic won't have a huge affect on Hinz academically.
"I've actually been pretty busy," said Hinz, who has online classes along with an internship at BDO. "I wasn't even going to be able to play in the first two tournaments because of work. ... But I was looking forward to this half of the season quite a bit, just because I had two online classes, so my class schedule wasn't going to really affect my golf game, which can easily happen. If you've got some stress about classes, it's hard to stay focused on the course. I was looking forward to not having that weight on my shoulders this year."
Edgewood got off to a good start during the fall portion of its season, including taking second at the NACC Championships at Whistling Straits in Sheboygan. Hinz tied for 13th in the event. His top individual finish of the fall was shooting an even-par 144 to take first overall in the Midwest Region Classic at the Eagle Ridge-North Course in Galena, Ill.
Hinz was coming off a junior season in which he received All-Northern Athletic Collegiate Conference honors after placing fourth at the NACC Championships. He was also a GCAA Division III Srixon/Cleveland Golf All-American Scholar in 2018-19.
Although he might not tee it up as an Eagle again, Hinz expects to be back on the course with his teammates soon.
"As soon as we can find a course around the area that's open, it sounds like there's going to be quite a few guys from our team playing together," Hinz said of the Eagles, whose entire nine-man roster is from within an hour and a half of Madison. "Or just any grass we can find to hit on. We've all got the golf itch pretty bad right now, and I'm pretty sure other people can relate to that. It's really tough seeing the nice weather that we've had the past couple weeks, and then to get this news. But I know some courses and ranges around the area are starting to open up. Some of the guys are texting each other, saying 'hey, I'm going to go hit at this time.' We're definitely staying in touch and being proactive about it as much as we can, but there's only so much you can do."
While it can be hard to replicate college basketball or baseball, golfers won't have to wait long to return to competition as long as the coronavirus doesn't impact the Wisconsin State Golf Association schedule this summer.
"We're fortunate to have really good amateur events," Hinz said. "So that will help a lot, because we do still have tournaments to look forward to. For the WSGA, it sounds like we're going to kind of move our team and try to stay as a group to pick the same tournaments and travel together. We're a pretty tight-knit group."
Follow Brock Fritz on Twitter @BrockFritz or contact him at 608-963-0344.