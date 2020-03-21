COLLEGE GOLF: Hinz's senior season at Edgewood wiped out by coronavirus

"As soon as we can find a course around the area that's open, it sounds like there's going to be quite a few guys from our team playing together," Hinz said of the Eagles, whose entire nine-man roster is from within an hour and a half of Madison. "Or just any grass we can find to hit on. We've all got the golf itch pretty bad right now, and I'm pretty sure other people can relate to that. It's really tough seeing the nice weather that we've had the past couple weeks, and then to get this news. But I know some courses and ranges around the area are starting to open up. Some of the guys are texting each other, saying 'hey, I'm going to go hit at this time.' We're definitely staying in touch and being proactive about it as much as we can, but there's only so much you can do."