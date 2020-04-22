GOLF: Area courses eager to open with restrictions under "Safer at Home" extension

Wild Rock plans to open both its 18-hole and Woods short course, and Stein believes after carts become available, it’s a matter of people getting more confident.

“Practicing social distancing, I think that will be around for quite some time,” Stein said. “But as we dial into our new lifestyle, I guess, once people get confident with that, I don’t want to say we’ll go back to normal, because I don’t know what normal is going to be anymore, they’ll be back playing golf.”

That’s not to say golfers aren’t ready to break out their clubs, though. Steffes said that phone calls have started picking back up at Trappers Turn, and Stein knows Wild Rock won’t be far behind. With that being said, this season will be anything but normal for courses in the Dells.

Both administrators acknowledged the impact the coronavirus pandemic has left on the bottom line. Stein said Wild Rock hosts a number of corporate outings and coupled with food and beverage sales “are the big things on the horizon.”

Steffes doesn’t expect nearly as many members this season as Trappers Turn usually has, especially if carts won’t be allowed in the near future, he said they’ll adjust and are excited to get people back on the course.