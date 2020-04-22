GOLF: Area courses eager to open with restrictions under "Safer at Home" extension

As spring temperatures continue to rise, area golfers will once again be able to return to the links.
While Gov. Tony Evers extended his Safer at Home order in Wisconsin last Thursday in a continued response to the COVID-19 pandemic, golf courses across the state got the OK to open starting this Friday.
Courses will have to follow social distancing restrictions, but that isn’t tamping down the excitement of local owners and managers to get players back on the course.
“Of course we’re very happy about it. We think it’s a pretty safe sport to do, members are looking to golf and the weather is getting good, so it certainly made us happy,” Trappers Turn general manager and director of golf Patrick Steffes said.
Under the revised order, which is set to expire on May 26, golf courses can open if:
- Golf carts are prohibited
- Social distancing requirements are upheld
- Tee times and payments are made online or over the phone
- Clubhouses and pro shops stay closed
- Restaurants are open only for takeout orders
- Tee times are spaced out more than normal
- Driving ranges, putting greens and miniature golf courses remain closed
Golf organizations across the state, including the Wisconsin PGA, Wisconsin Golf Association and Golf Course Owners of Wisconsin, lobbied state representatives to reopen courses beginning when the first Safer at Home order was issued by Evers on March 25.
That lack of cart rentals will hurt revenue and could deter golfers. Steffes said Trappers Turn’s courses “aren’t meant to be walked,” a sentiment shared by Wild Rock Golf Club.
“The layout is kind of a tough course to walk. So until carts are back and we can use them again, I don’t think we’ll get a ton of phone calls, but I think people are just so excited to get out and be able to do something,” Wild Rock director of golf operations Pat Stein said.
On top of deterring able bodied golfers, the cart restriction will limit those with disabilities and older golfers. While being closed for more than a month to start the season was a hit to Wisconsin’s $2.4 billion annual golf industry, GCOW executive director Jeff Schwister said opening up is good for the state.
“We’re thrilled,” Schwister said in an interview with the Wisconsin State Journal. “We take our blessings that this happened. We’ll follow the rules to a ‘T,’ plus more, so I think we’ll have many more (precautions) than have even been thought of yet.”
Both Steffes and Stein know golfers will obey the new guidelines and confident that over time the restrictions will get loosened. Steffes that as time passes, courses could potentially allow one golfer per cart, and Trappers Turn, which will open only its Arbor and Lake courses for now, will “be as safe as we can.”
Wild Rock plans to open both its 18-hole and Woods short course, and Stein believes after carts become available, it’s a matter of people getting more confident.
“Practicing social distancing, I think that will be around for quite some time,” Stein said. “But as we dial into our new lifestyle, I guess, once people get confident with that, I don’t want to say we’ll go back to normal, because I don’t know what normal is going to be anymore, they’ll be back playing golf.”
That’s not to say golfers aren’t ready to break out their clubs, though. Steffes said that phone calls have started picking back up at Trappers Turn, and Stein knows Wild Rock won’t be far behind. With that being said, this season will be anything but normal for courses in the Dells.
Both administrators acknowledged the impact the coronavirus pandemic has left on the bottom line. Stein said Wild Rock hosts a number of corporate outings and coupled with food and beverage sales “are the big things on the horizon.”
Steffes doesn’t expect nearly as many members this season as Trappers Turn usually has, especially if carts won’t be allowed in the near future, he said they’ll adjust and are excited to get people back on the course.
“I’m sure it will decline at some point and we’ll have to do something nice for them to prorate the membership, but we would. We want to have them out here and a lot of it remains to be seen,” he said.
“We’re excited and we’re really happy we can get people out here. I don’t know if important is the right word, but it’s a safe sport; people abide by it, we’ll make sure they do, and you can be pretty spread out on a golf course.”
