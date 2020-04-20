GOLF: Area courses eager to open with restrictions under "Safer at Home" extension

As spring temperatures continue to rise, area golfers will once again be able to return to the links.
While Gov. Tony Evers extended his Safer at Home order in Wisconsin last Thursday in a continued response to the COVID-19 pandemic, golf courses across the state got the OK to open starting this Friday.
Courses will have to follow social distancing restrictions, but that isn’t tamping down the excitement of local owners and managers to get players back on the course.
“I’m thrilled that we can at least let our people get out there and golf,” Saddle Ridge Golf Club owner Margie Druce said. “This whole coronavirus has been a hardship for everybody, and safety has to come first so I’m not opposed to being patient and making sure everything is safe.”
Under the revised order, which is set to expire on May 26, golf courses can open if:
- Golf carts are prohibited
- Social distancing requirements are upheld
- Tee times and payments are made online or over the phone
- Clubhouses and pro shops stay closed
- Restaurants are open only for takeout orders
- Tee times are spaced out more than normal
- Driving ranges, putting greens and miniature golf courses remain closed
Golf organizations across the state, including the Wisconsin PGA, Wisconsin Golf Association and Golf Course Owners of Wisconsin, lobbied state representatives to reopen courses beginning when the first Safer at Home order was issued by Evers on March 25.
For Portage Golf Club manager and PGA pro Mark Braska, there is still more lobbying to do. Despite carts being prohibited, Braska said a number of members that live on the Portage Country Club grounds have their own private carts. Braska compared having two golfers from the same household using a private cart as “not much different from driving a car,” and is hoping to get a clarification from the Wisconsin PGA President soon.
“Opening up is good, but without the carts — I think we’ll get the OK for private carts, hopefully, and we’ll see how things go,” Braska said.
Druce is in agreement about allowing private carts at Saddle Ridge, as well as private hand carts, especially for handicapped golfers. According to Druce, “Walking (health) conditions have always allowed handicapped people to use their own cart,” and she believes it wouldn’t take long for Evers to relax that.
While being closed for more than a month to start the season was a hit to Wisconsin’s $2.4 billion annual golf industry, GCOW executive director Jeff Schwister said opening up is good for the state.
“We’re thrilled,” Schwister said in an interview with the Wisconsin State Journal. “We take our blessings that this happened. We’ll follow the rules to a ‘T,’ plus more, so I think we’ll have many more (precautions) than have even been thought of yet.”
Braska is confident players will follow those guidelines without any hiccups and doesn’t see there being any issues. Unlike previous years, Braska said he hasn’t seen anyone sneaking onto the Portage Golf Club grounds.
That’s not to say they aren’t ready to break out their clubs, though, as Braska said that he’s already set up 10 tee times for Friday’s opening day. The lack of cart rentals and the fact that only half of Portage Golf Club’s members have paid fees will make courses wait longer to get on their feet, but Braska knows how important the influx of revenue is.
“I’m not anticipating a lot of outside play until we can get carts going, but just getting our membership, the other half that hasn’t been out here yet, would be great,” he said.
Druce is certain that the sport of golf won’t take too much of a hit from the current pandemic, and in fact is convinced the sport could get a boost from the courses reopening amid the pandemic environment we’re living in.
“It’s a great way to introduce your kids to the sport out there walking. Your kids are home from school, let them bond a little and it’s a great two hours of fresh air and sunshine,” she said.
“I encourage the parents to take their kids out there and bond a little bit, have two hours away from the tablet and TV; get some fresh air and exercise. It’s a great sport and I hope it comes alive a bit from this.”
