GOLF: Area courses eager to open with restrictions under "Safer at Home" extension

Braska is confident players will follow those guidelines without any hiccups and doesn’t see there being any issues. Unlike previous years, Braska said he hasn’t seen anyone sneaking onto the Portage Golf Club grounds.

That’s not to say they aren’t ready to break out their clubs, though, as Braska said that he’s already set up 10 tee times for Friday’s opening day. The lack of cart rentals and the fact that only half of Portage Golf Club’s members have paid fees will make courses wait longer to get on their feet, but Braska knows how important the influx of revenue is.

“I’m not anticipating a lot of outside play until we can get carts going, but just getting our membership, the other half that hasn’t been out here yet, would be great,” he said.

Druce is certain that the sport of golf won’t take too much of a hit from the current pandemic, and in fact is convinced the sport could get a boost from the courses reopening amid the pandemic environment we’re living in.

“It’s a great way to introduce your kids to the sport out there walking. Your kids are home from school, let them bond a little and it’s a great two hours of fresh air and sunshine,” she said.

“I encourage the parents to take their kids out there and bond a little bit, have two hours away from the tablet and TV; get some fresh air and exercise. It’s a great sport and I hope it comes alive a bit from this.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.