GOLF: Area courses ramping up for Friday's 'Opening Day' amid COVID-19 pandemic

Arvold is hopeful that perhaps carts will be allowed sometime before the Safer at Home order is lifted.

“I’m hoping the governor reconsiders. I don’t see it happening in the next 7-10 days but hopefully there’s a compromise between May 26 and now,” Arvold said.

Regardless, he’s not going to be defiant. And cooperation is the prevailing theme as courses aim to not just open but in fact stay open.

“Everybody is champing at the bit to get out there. I think everybody knows the restrictions — we’ve been beaten over the head with social distancing — so everybody knows that has to happen,” Peters said. “As far as policing it, it’s going to depend on how busy our tee sheet is. With 12-minute tee times there really are (very) few spots out there where golfers can run into each other, other than maybe criss-crossing a few times. If it’s extremely busy, yes, we will have somebody running around on a golf cart just giving friendly reminders. We don’t want to have this taken away from us.”

Added Arvold, “We’re trying to think of any and every single thing that can happen, that can go wrong, so it won’t go wrong — to try and head it off at the pass.”

They’re all trying to make up for lost time. And staying open is the only way to do that.

“The golfing industry, all the golf courses, understand that they don’t want to be the one bad apple that’s going to spoil the bunch — because it wouldn’t take a whole lot for one course to quote unquote misbehave and then ruin it for everybody else,” Duffy said. “So I think the industry as a whole, we’re all committed to doing what the governor has asked in the order.”

Follow Dan on Twitter @Danny_Larson_8 or contact him at 920-356-6753.

