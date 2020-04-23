GOLF: Area courses ramping up for Friday's 'Opening Day' amid COVID-19 pandemic

Opening Day in Wisconsin usually means brats sizzling on the grill, the crack of the bat and the crowd roaring. It’s a day synonymous with baseball.
Not this year. Not amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
This year, it means takeout from the clubhouse, the ping of the ball and your buddies razzing you when your 7-iron chews up a big chunk of the fairway and none of your Titleist.
Golf in Wisconsin typically experiences a staggered start. Some courses are ready to open one day, others another day. The northern part of the state might be a week or two — or more — behind the southern part of the state.
But this year, it’s a shotgun start. Everyone is opening at once — this Friday.
Last Thursday when Gov. Tony Evers extended his Safer at Home order — he first issued it on March 25 and it was set to expire Friday — until May 26, he lifted the restriction on golf courses, allowing them to open for business with some specific social distancing and sanitary guidelines in place.
In so doing, he essentially created an unofficial statewide holiday.
Fore!
“There’s a lot of people ready to play golf — well basically, there’s a lot of people ready to get out of their house,” said Tony Arvold, the PGA golf professional at Beaver Dam Country Club. “They’re tired of being cooped up and they want to get out and enjoy golf — enjoy a nice walk and play golf.”
The rules under Evers’ order include:
- No motorized golf carts, only walking and the use of pull/push carts
- Adhering to current social distancing guidelines, meaning golfers who don’t live in the same household must remain at least 6 feet apart at all times
- Tee times and payments be made online or over the phone, and tee times are spaced apart by 12-15 minutes
- Clubhouses and pro shops are closed
- Restaurants and bars are open for takeout orders only
- Driving ranges, putting greens and miniature golf courses remain closed
- No ball washers or benches at tee boxes and no bunker rakes
- Cups are either inverted or a “pool noodle” is inserted in the cup in order to prevent golfers from having to reach into the cup for their ball
Most courses will also post signs on flag sticks instructing golfers not to touch them.
For the most part, those in the golf industry are simply happy to be able to open for business again — especially after having to watch such unseasonably nice weather for the last month go to waste as far as the balance sheet is concerned.
“It’s been painful, let’s just say that, to see how great of shape the golf course came through the winter and how awesome it looks right now with no golfers on it,” said Bill Peters, the PGA pro at Old Hickory in Beaver Dam. “So that’s going to be one really nice thing — is just seeing golfers out there.”
Peters added that Old Hickory is encouraging golfers to arrive for their rounds “pretty much right on time and go straight to the first tee” in order to try and make social distancing among different foursomes easier.
He also said that it’s been business as usual for the most part — aside from the absence of actual golf.
“We’ve had to have kind of a skeleton crew,” he said, “but there’s no golfers to work around so that minimized crew can get things done because there’s nobody in their way. They’ve been cutting the greens, they’ve been cutting the rough, and we had a couple guys out here yesterday and the day before who have picked up all the sticks. So clean up was probably better this year because there’s nobody out here.”
The same has been the case at Columbus Country Club, a nine-hole public course that doesn’t have a PGA pro and has been in business for almost a century.
“Our course is in great shape,” said Ryan Duffy, the president of the club’s board of directors. “Being a small public course, we’ve actually had a lot of volunteers who have showed up — people who are either members or who have been involved with the course that’s been around since 1929.
“A course like this means a lot to the community of Columbus so we’ve had a lot of people come out just out of the goodness of their heart to help out.”
Despite a return to business, everything isn’t perfect.
“It’s nice to be open, I would say that. But I would say as far as, did (Evers) do us any favors? No,” Arvold said. “I just got back from Florida and we’ve been doing one person per cart in Florida for three weeks or a month, and I know Minnesota is also doing one person per cart. He’s not letting us use carts at all, and that really kind of eliminates a lot of people from playing golf because there’s a lot of people who (physically) need a cart to play golf. That’s hampering us a little bit.
“There’ll be people out because they’re anxious to get out — they’ve been waiting all winter to play golf. We’ve got quite a few tee times for Friday. We’re going forward as best we can I guess.”
Arvold works at a course in Naples, Florida, during the winter and returned on April 2. He said it’s frustrating to know that some of the restrictions in place — namely, prohibiting motorized carts — aren’t altogether necessary as far as social distancing goes, but he did acknowlege that his time in Florida where golf has been allowed throughout the pandemic has helped him get ready for the start of golf here.
“It’s over half — I would say it’s probably three-quarters,” he said of how many people at Beaver Dam Country Club normally use carts. “I very rarely have people who walk. I’ve got some members who do and a certain clientele that does, but normally I have five or six pull carts during the season and I very rarely ever run out of them. Now I’ve got 13 or 14 that I brought out and I’m sure they’re all going to be gone Friday.”
Arvold is hopeful that perhaps carts will be allowed sometime before the Safer at Home order is lifted.
“I’m hoping the governor reconsiders. I don’t see it happening in the next 7-10 days but hopefully there’s a compromise between May 26 and now,” Arvold said.
Regardless, he’s not going to be defiant. And cooperation is the prevailing theme as courses aim to not just open but in fact stay open.
“Everybody is champing at the bit to get out there. I think everybody knows the restrictions — we’ve been beaten over the head with social distancing — so everybody knows that has to happen,” Peters said. “As far as policing it, it’s going to depend on how busy our tee sheet is. With 12-minute tee times there really are (very) few spots out there where golfers can run into each other, other than maybe criss-crossing a few times. If it’s extremely busy, yes, we will have somebody running around on a golf cart just giving friendly reminders. We don’t want to have this taken away from us.”
Added Arvold, “We’re trying to think of any and every single thing that can happen, that can go wrong, so it won’t go wrong — to try and head it off at the pass.”
They’re all trying to make up for lost time. And staying open is the only way to do that.
“The golfing industry, all the golf courses, understand that they don’t want to be the one bad apple that’s going to spoil the bunch — because it wouldn’t take a whole lot for one course to quote unquote misbehave and then ruin it for everybody else,” Duffy said. “So I think the industry as a whole, we’re all committed to doing what the governor has asked in the order.”
Follow Dan on Twitter @Danny_Larson_8 or contact him at 920-356-6753.
