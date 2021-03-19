GOLF: Area courses set to open this weekend

Following a light spring snowstorm earlier this week, the grass is visible once again thanks to sun-filled skies and rising temperatures.
It’s provided local golf courses with the perfect chance to open for the 2021 season on Saturday, giving locals the perfect chance to dust off the clubs. Among those welcoming locals back to the links is Portage Country Club as they’ll officially open their doors and golf range at 10 a.m. according to club PGA professional and general manager Mark Braska.
The 18-hole course can be reached at 608-742-5121 for tee times. The cost $18 plus tax for nine holes walking and $27 plus tax for 18 holes walking. Prices increase to $27.49 plus tax for nine holes riding and $37 plus tax for 18 riding.
You can find more information, as well as membership rates, at portagecc.net.
Along with the Portage Country Club, Saddle Ridge Golf Course is back open for business beginning on Saturday. The nine-hole course costs $15 to play nine holes walking, or $24 with a cart, while 18 holes walking will run $25 or $43 with a cart.
Kids under 12 golf for free with an adult and students ages 13-18 can golf nine holes for $10 or 18 holes for $20.
Saddle Ridge will also feature a year-long hole-in-one contest on its par-3 third hole. Anyone who shoots a hole-in-one over the course of the season on the third hole will receive a $1,000 cash prize.
Call 608-742-2181 to book your tee time or go to saddleridgegolfcourse.com, where you can also find membership rates.
Outside of Portage, Shepherds Meadow Golf Course in Poynette will start its season on Saturday and Sunday. The nine-hole course costs $13 to walk nine holes and $20 to walk 18, while nine holes with a cart costs $20 and $30 for 18.
Following this weekend, the course will be open every day when the temperature breaks 50 degrees and will tentatively be fully open by mid-April. Call 608-635-3837 to set up a tee time and visit shepherdsmeadowgolf.com for more information.
Into Marquette County, Thal Acres Links and Lanes in Westfield will be open on Saturday and Sunday for the front nine. The 18-hole course will be keeping its winter hours for the time being, staying closed on Monday and Tuesday.
Nine holes is either $12 walking or $18 with a cart, while 18 holes walking is $18 and unlimited golfing with a cart is $25. For more information, visit thalacres.com or call 608-296-2850 to set up a tee time.
Montello natives will soon be able to hit the links at Sondalles Whitelake Golf Course as its set to fully open on April 1, weather permitting. The course’s spring rates, which will run through May 16, remain unchanged from a year ago at $15 for nine holes or $18 for 18 walking Monday through Thursday, while those rates increase to $19 and $22, respectively, on the weekends.
Similarly, golfing with a cart will cost $25 for nine and $36 for 18 on weekdays before increasing to $28 and $40 on the weekend. Visiting sondalleswhitelakegolf.com for more information and call 608-297-2255 with more questions.
The Lodi Golf Club didn’t immediately respond to call or email when reached by the Daily Register.