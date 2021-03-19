GOLF: Area courses set to open this weekend

Call 608-742-2181 to book your tee time or go to saddleridgegolfcourse.com, where you can also find membership rates.

Outside of Portage, Shepherds Meadow Golf Course in Poynette will start its season on Saturday and Sunday. The nine-hole course costs $13 to walk nine holes and $20 to walk 18, while nine holes with a cart costs $20 and $30 for 18.

Following this weekend, the course will be open every day when the temperature breaks 50 degrees and will tentatively be fully open by mid-April. Call 608-635-3837 to set up a tee time and visit shepherdsmeadowgolf.com for more information.

Into Marquette County, Thal Acres Links and Lanes in Westfield will be open on Saturday and Sunday for the front nine. The 18-hole course will be keeping its winter hours for the time being, staying closed on Monday and Tuesday.

Nine holes is either $12 walking or $18 with a cart, while 18 holes walking is $18 and unlimited golfing with a cart is $25. For more information, visit thalacres.com or call 608-296-2850 to set up a tee time.