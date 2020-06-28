GOLF: Beaver Dam grad Zak Kulka tees it up with Tony Romo at Ray Fischer Amateur Championship

And that was, indeed, the case. But excited as Kulka was at the opportunity, he had business to tend to.

He started the day at 3-under after a 1-under 71 in round one and a 2-under 70 in round two, and he made a quick climb up the leaderboard in round three with a birdie on the par 3 12th hole and an eagle on the par 5 14th to get to 6-under for the tournament through five holes on Sunday.

After a bogey on the par 3 15th, he made back-to-back birdies on the 16th and 17th, both par 4s. A bogey on the par 4 18th dropped him back to 6-under at the turn, but he would birdie the par 4 second to get to 7-under again.

Kulka treaded water the rest of round three but a double bogey on the par 4 ninth dropped him to 4-under. And he couldn’t regain momentum in round four, posting a 4-over 40 through the first nine holes to drop to even par. He did, however, fire a 2-under over his final nine holes — on four birdies and two bogeys — to finish on a good note.

“It did not go well in the fourth round on the front nine,” Kulka said. “You can make a lot of low scores out here — there’s a lot of birdie opportunities, you’ve just got to knock in some putts. In the fourth round I was just struggling trying to hit the green, and I got nothing to fall.”