GOLF: Beaver Dam High School grad Zak Kulka takes 1st place at Wisconsin State Open qualifier

Zak Kulka wasn’t worried about winning Thursday’s Wisconsin State Open qualifier at Old Hickory in Beaver Dam, only about finishing in the top 10 to claim a spot in next month’s State Open.
He won anyway.
Buoyed by birdies on the par 4 first hole and par 3 seventh, the 2019 Beaver Dam High School graduate and current member of the UW-Green Bay men’s golf team made the turn at 2-under-par 34 and ultimately carded an even-par 72, winning by one stroke over Blake Wisdom from Lake Geneva.
“The goal was just to come out here and put a good score up,” Kulka said. “I’ve played out here enough where I know mostly what to do, so the game-plan was to go out there and do it.”
Simple enough. And it worked.
The top 10 finishers at each of the seven State Open qualifiers around Wisconsin get berths into the prestigious tournament, which this year is being held for the 101st time — it dates back to 1919, with two years of no tournament during World War II — and will take place jointly at Blackwolf Run in Kohler and Pine Hills Country Club in nearby Sheboygan.
But those golfers who don’t make it out of their respective qualifier can register for a “Last Chance” tournament to try and get in.
Such was the case for Kulka in 2020, when he wasn’t in the top 10 at his qualifier and then came one stroke short of making it while playing in the “Last Chance.”
Not this year. No, this year he not only made it through in his first try but won the tournament to boot.
The only trouble he got into came on Nos. 12 and 13, a par 3 and par 4, respectively.
He double-bogeyed the former after sending his birdie putt 7 feet by the cup then missing a tricky downhill putt coming back another 5 feet the other way.
He couldn’t save bogey on that one, dropping him to even-par. Then he bogeyed 13 to drop to 1-over.
Kulka wasn’t concerned, though.
“I hit the ball good on those holes, it was just putting,” he said. “So I wasn’t really too worried. It was just about trying to go out there at the end and make a couple more putts and just get into the clubhouse, because I was striking the ball really well today.”
He would birdie the par 4 15th to get back to even, and then having been in the first group to tee off for the day, he would have to wait a few hours after finishing to find out he did, indeed, win the tournament.
Shooting even-par was no small feat, he said.
“There were definitely some hard pins out there,” he added of why. “They did a really good job of getting the course in good shape.”
Kulka also said he felt a little pressure to play well given that Old Hickory is his home course, but that ultimately his knowledge of every nook and cranny on the course was a valuable asset.
The highlights of his round came on the seventh and the par 4 10th.
On No. 7, he put his tee shot into the greenside sand trap but chipped out for the birdie. And on No. 10, he made a 30-foot putt to save par.
“That was a big part in the round,” he said of the first hole after the turn, “because it’s always nice to get a par on 10 and keep it going.”
The first-place finish Thursday continued a good run of late for Kulka, who last Friday at Fox Valley Golf Club in Kaukauna also had a round of even par in a qualifier for next week’s 72-hole Wisconsin State Amateur Championship at Westmoor Country Club in Brookfield, this year marking the 120th playing of Wisconsin’s other prestigious tournament on the summer circuit.
The State Open is put on by the Wisconsin section of the PGA while the State Am is put on by the Wisconsin State Golf Association.
The top 10 finishers at last Friday’s State Am qualifier also advanced, but there were six players who tied for the final four spots with scores of even-par, meaning Kulka had to claim his spot in a playoff.
“That’s always an interesting feeling, but I’ve been in (them) a couple times before so I have a little experience and know that most likely if you go out there and just make a par you’ll be OK,” he said of competing in a playoff. “So that was the mindset going into it.”
Mission accomplished, just the same as Thursday.
“I wanted to play good today,” Kulka said, “and go into next week on a good note.”
Two others from area in action
Luke Bader from Juneau and Mike Sutton from Beaver Dam also were in Thursday’s field, but neither cemented spots in next month’s tournament.
Bader came closest, tyiing for 15th at 6-over. The highlight of his round was a birdie on the par 5 fourth hole.
Sutton finished tied for 30th at 13-over in the 37-player field.
The “Last Chance” qualifier will take place Aug. 9 at Brown Deer Golf Course — the same course where then 20-year-old Tiger Woods made his professional debut in the defunct Greater Milwaukee Open, a former PGA Tour stop, in 1996.
The Wisconsin State Open will be Aug. 16-18.
