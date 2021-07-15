GOLF: Beaver Dam High School grad Zak Kulka takes 1st place at Wisconsin State Open qualifier

Not this year. No, this year he not only made it through in his first try but won the tournament to boot.

The only trouble he got into came on Nos. 12 and 13, a par 3 and par 4, respectively.

He double-bogeyed the former after sending his birdie putt 7 feet by the cup then missing a tricky downhill putt coming back another 5 feet the other way.

He couldn’t save bogey on that one, dropping him to even-par. Then he bogeyed 13 to drop to 1-over.

Kulka wasn’t concerned, though.

“I hit the ball good on those holes, it was just putting,” he said. “So I wasn’t really too worried. It was just about trying to go out there at the end and make a couple more putts and just get into the clubhouse, because I was striking the ball really well today.”

He would birdie the par 4 15th to get back to even, and then having been in the first group to tee off for the day, he would have to wait a few hours after finishing to find out he did, indeed, win the tournament.

Shooting even-par was no small feat, he said.

“There were definitely some hard pins out there,” he added of why. “They did a really good job of getting the course in good shape.”

