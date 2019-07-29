Beaver Dam High School 2019 graduate Zak Kulka had a little work to do after Sunday's first round at the Wisconsin PGA Juniors Morgan Stanley Tour Championship, so on Monday, he returned to Washington County Golf Course in Hartford intent on getting the job done.
And the left-handed swinging Kulka did just that, climbing from a tie for third into sole possession of first place to win the championship.
He had a 1-over-par 73 on Sunday but shot a 3-under 69 on Monday to win the title.
Drake Wilcox of Sheboygan, who was tied for the lead after round one with an even-par 72, took second after shooting even par again on Monday.
