A little more than a month ago, Zak Kulka competed in the WIAA Division 1 boys golf state tournament, ultimately finishing the two-day, 36-hole affair tied for 41st at 16 over par.
On Thursday, the 2019 Beaver Dam High School graduate punched his ticket to another big tournament — the 99th Morgan Stanley Wisconsin State Open.
Kulka won his berth by firing a 2-over 74 at Thornberry Creek in Green Bay to win one of eight qualifiers for the state open, topping 26 others in the field. The top nine finishers Thursday advanced, with the next three earning alternate status and the remaining 15 missing out.
Kulka had three birdies, three bogeys, one double bogey and 11 pars in his round.
He will also compete in the 118th Wisconsin State Amateur, a 72-hole tournament that tees off on Monday at Lawsonia Links in Green Lake.
