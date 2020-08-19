GOLF: Beaver Dam native Dan Woltman falls just short of 3rd straight Wis. State Open title, comes in 2nd

WAUWATOSA — As it turns out, Dan Woltman was going to need to pull more than just a couple rabbits out of his hat Wednesday at Blue Mound Golf and Country Club if he wanted to win a record third straight Wisconsin State Open.
Harrison Ott made sure of that.
But Woltman certainly made things interesting after Tuesday’s second-round 1-under 71 dropped him out of a tie for the lead.
The Beaver Dam native and former University of Wisconsin golfer carded a 5-under 67 in the morning’s third round to climb back into the hunt and then stayed in it for the most part throughout the afternoon’s final round.
He just couldn’t chase down Ott.
The Brookfield native and current Vanderbilt University golfer posted a 72-hole score of 10-under 270 to easily outpace Woltman and Christopher Colla, the co-runners-up at 4-under.
“Winning the last two, obviously I wanted to be the first person to ever win three in a row,” Woltman said. “But I came up one place short.”
In the end, Woltman, who also won the State Open in 2007 and 2009 as an amateur while at UW, could do nothing but tip his hat to Ott.
“He got the breaks that he needed to win,” Woltman said. “This is not an easy golf course and to finish at 10-under-par, that’s really good playing around here, the way they had it set up.”
Woltman did his best to make Ott sweat a little throughout the final round but couldn’t quite sustain the momentum he needed to make things really interesting.
“Overall, I did a lot of good things — which is great — but I didn’t take advantage of some opportunities that I needed to to make a push to get closer to Harrison in the final round,” Woltman said. “I had a couple birdie opportunities — I think I lipped out three or four birdie opportunities in the stretch of seven holes from nine to 15, which is frustrating. If I could just get a couple more to go — I think I was only four back at the time, or five back — I would have been like, ‘Hey, we can make a run at this.’ But it never materialized.
“To come up one place short, still, overall a good week.”
And that, despite his frustration at not getting the record third-straight State Open title, is perhaps most important of all given where Woltman’s game was at as recently as a month ago.
“I played better than I had this summer, which is good,” he said, referencing his struggles on the Korn Ferry Tour — the PGA Tour’s developmental tour — this season. “I’m going to have more confidence heading into the stuff this fall. I hit some shots that I wouldn’t have been able to hit this summer, which was nice to see. Unfortunately I still had a couple bad swings that led to some bad mistakes and I need to iron that stuff out and continue to get stronger. Today was a grind and my body kind of ran out of gas this afternoon. But it was a good week — obviously, any time you finish in second place against a quality field like this, you have to be proud of the way you played.”
In particular, he was pleased with his short game.
“I think I rolled the putter really well,” he said. “I made some good saves in the first couple rounds to keep some momentum going, and that’s where I didn’t make the putts the final round that could have given me the momentum to make a push. I birdied the third hole today (during the final round) and I was like, ‘OK, let’s go.’ And then I immediately got a bad break — I pulled a tee shot, hit a tree, and made double on the next hole. And then all of a sudden I was just playing catch-up, and that was frustrating.”
Not frustrating enough to make him lose sight of the big picture, though.
“Overall it was a good week,” he said. “My game is getting better, it’s trending in the right direction, which is exciting.”
Follow Dan on Twitter @Danny_Larson_8 or contact him at 920-356-6753.
