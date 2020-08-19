GOLF: Beaver Dam native Dan Woltman falls just short of 3rd straight Wis. State Open title, comes in 2nd

Woltman did his best to make Ott sweat a little throughout the final round but couldn’t quite sustain the momentum he needed to make things really interesting.

“Overall, I did a lot of good things — which is great — but I didn’t take advantage of some opportunities that I needed to to make a push to get closer to Harrison in the final round,” Woltman said. “I had a couple birdie opportunities — I think I lipped out three or four birdie opportunities in the stretch of seven holes from nine to 15, which is frustrating. If I could just get a couple more to go — I think I was only four back at the time, or five back — I would have been like, ‘Hey, we can make a run at this.’ But it never materialized.

“To come up one place short, still, overall a good week.”

And that, despite his frustration at not getting the record third-straight State Open title, is perhaps most important of all given where Woltman’s game was at as recently as a month ago.