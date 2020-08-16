GOLF: Beaver Dam native Dan Woltman looking to make history at this week's Wisconsin State Open

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dan Woltman played in 13 tournaments on the Korn Ferry Tour this season but by his own admission — one backed by the results — he struggled mightily. His best finish was a tie for 54th at the Panama Championship way back before the COVID-19 pandemic, from Jan. 30-Feb. 2 at Club de Golf de Panama in Panama City, Panama.

That was his third tournament of the season, and he’s missed the cut in the 10 events since, including in the last event he played in, the Pinnacle Bank Championship from July 30-Aug. 2 at The Club at Indian Creek in Omaha, Neb.

Don’t let any of that fool you. Woltman, who grew up in Beaver Dam but commuted to attend Watertown Luther Prep for high school and is a 2005 WLP graduate, is one of the biggest favorites at this week’s Wisconsin State Open.

He is, after all, the two-time defending champion and a four-time winner at the prestigious tournament, which this year is celebrating its centennial.

And, despite his struggles on the Korn Ferry Tour, he’ll be teeing it up at Blue Mound Golf and Country Club in Wauwatosa with a good amount of confidence.

His frame of mind has done a 180.