GOLF: Beaver Dam native Dan Woltman looking to make history at this week's Wisconsin State Open

Dan Woltman played in 13 tournaments on the Korn Ferry Tour this season but by his own admission — one backed by the results — he struggled mightily. His best finish was a tie for 54th at the Panama Championship way back before the COVID-19 pandemic, from Jan. 30-Feb. 2 at Club de Golf de Panama in Panama City, Panama.
That was his third tournament of the season, and he’s missed the cut in the 10 events since, including in the last event he played in, the Pinnacle Bank Championship from July 30-Aug. 2 at The Club at Indian Creek in Omaha, Neb.
Don’t let any of that fool you. Woltman, who grew up in Beaver Dam but commuted to attend Watertown Luther Prep for high school and is a 2005 WLP graduate, is one of the biggest favorites at this week’s Wisconsin State Open.
He is, after all, the two-time defending champion and a four-time winner at the prestigious tournament, which this year is celebrating its centennial.
And, despite his struggles on the Korn Ferry Tour, he’ll be teeing it up at Blue Mound Golf and Country Club in Wauwatosa with a good amount of confidence.
His frame of mind has done a 180.
“I think it happened this last week,” he said during an interview this past Tuesday. “Right now on the Korn Ferry Tour it’s the four final events and I didn’t qualify. I just said, ‘OK, let it go, you can’t do anything about that now.’ I started a new fitness routine this last week and I’m really seeing a lot of gains from that — my body is finally moving the way I’ve wanted it to move for a couple of months. I’m looking forward to the golf coming up now. I was just in a bad place mentally and physically this summer and I feel like I’ve turned the corner, with a couple days off last week and a couple days getting back in the gym.
“I hadn’t worked out in the gym since March — I canceled my gym membership and I just signed up last Monday again to get things going again. I think some good golf is coming soon. I’m seeing it in practice and I’m looking forward to playing next week and hopefully getting some good results from what I’m seeing in practice.”
Woltman said that his struggles on the Korn Ferry Tour — the PGA Tour’s developmental tour, which has changed sponsors over the years and from 2003-2012 was known as the Nationwide Tour before becoming the Web.com Tour from 2013-2019 — led him to hit the reset button.
“Unfortunately, I’ve played poorly,” he said of his 2020 season. “It’s been one of my worst summers of golf, especially in my professional golf career. I’ve really struggled. But I feel like I’ve finally got some things dialed in.
“In our schedule we lost three months (because of the pandemic), and I took six weeks off — not lifting weights, not practicing at all. And I just lost a lot of speed in my game and lost my golf swing, so I played poorly this summer. But I feel like I’ve turned the corner and I feel like some good golf is going to be coming up very soon.”
The former University of Wisconsin golfer — he was a Badger from 2005-2009 before going on to PGA qualifying school in order to become a professional — has seen his amateur and pro career ebb and flow over the years.
He first won the state open in 2007 while in college, which got him a sponsor’s invite to the PGA Tour’s U.S. Bank Championship, formerly the Greater Milwaukee Open, which existed for 42 years from 1968-2009 and has the honor of being the tournament at which Tiger Woods made his pro debut in 1996.
Woltman also won the state open as an amateur in 2009 and won again in 2018 and 2019 as a pro.
Not surprisingly, it’s become one of his favorite stops.
“The State Open is always circled on my schedule every single year,” he said. “I’ve always enjoyed playing in it.”
He’ll be looking to turn the tide when the three-day, 72-hole tournament tees off. The first two rounds are Monday and Tuesday, with the low 60 scorers — including ties — moving on to Wednesday’s third round and final round.
And among those following along, perhaps none will be more interested in how the 33-year-old does than his his 94-year-old grandpa Ward Woltman, who was born in nearby Oak Grove and now lives in Beaver Dam.
“He’s my biggest fan,” Dan said, “He calls my dad every single tournament day I play to see how it went.”
Dan Woltman now resides in Sun Prairie and calls University Ridge — the Badgers’ course on the west side of Madison — his home course.
And he’s primed and ready for this week’s competition, no matter how rocky things have gone of late for him.
“If I’m mentally ready and my body is physically where it needs to be, where it hasn’t been this summer, I expect some good things to happen. I’m looking forward to it,” he said. “Obviously anything can happen in golf. It’s a game where you can miss five straight cuts and then win. One of my buddies on the Korn Ferry Tour missed all six cuts since we had gotten back from COVID and then he won two weeks ago in Omaha. So things can change like a light bulb and it only takes one good week to get your confidence back.”
In fact, if Woltman can win at Blue Mound, he’ll make history times two, tying the record for most state open titles at five and becoming the first to win three straight.
“So obviously that’s the goal at the end of the week,” he said, “but my focus is on just taking care of what I can — and that’s the preparation and my process. And if things go well in my preparation and my process, then at the end of the tournament hopefully I’m in a good spot like I was the last two years."
Follow Dan on Twitter @Danny_Larson_8 or contact him at 920-356-6753.
