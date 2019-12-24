GOLF: Beaver Dam 5th grader McKenna Nelson a rising star

Most kids her age this time of year are thinking of skiing or sledding or snowball fights with their friends. Not McKenna Nelson.
The 5th-grader at Washington Elementary School in Beaver Dam is thinking about golf.
Actually, she’s playing golf.
Nelson, who just turned 11 on Dec. 11, is such a talented golfer that she’s qualified for some of the top regional and national tournaments for girls her age, like the Holiday Classic at PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida — a U.S. Kids Golf sanctioned event that took place this past Saturday and Sunday.
She shot a 12-over-par 84 in round one and a 10-over 82 in round two and took seventh among the 13 girls in her age group at 22-over, but was just one stroke back of sixth and two strokes back of fifth.
Exciting as it was to get away somewhere warm and play such a nice venue, though, it can’t compare to what’s in store for Nelson come spring of next year.
On April 5, she’ll compete in the Drive, Chip & Putt National Finals at Augusta National on the Sunday before The Masters after having qualified last September.
Only 10 girls in her age group made it — one from each regional competition around the country.
“I couldn’t process it really,” Nelson said during an interview a couple weeks after qualifying. “Part of it I can’t process right now. In my mind it was like, ‘Oh my gosh!’”
“I don’t think she’ll really realize it until she drives down Magnolia Lane and sees it, probably,” added her mom, Jenny Nelson.
Competing at regionals on Sept. 29 at Interlachen Country Club in Minneapolis wasn’t new to McKenna, as she also got that far in 2017 when regionals were held at that same course.
She missed out on regionals in 2018, however, and so the seed was planted for 2019.
“Whistling Straits (in Kohler, where regionals were held last year) wasn’t her best day,” said her dad, Ryan. “So after that, we were driving home and we said, ‘Next year, we’re on a mission — we’re on a mission, because we’ve gotten close twice, to the last stage.’
“And here we are, so credit to her.”
Drive, Chip & Putt is a skills competition for kids very similar to the now-defunct Punt, Pass & Kick that the NFL used to sponsor. Golf’s version is jointly sponsored by The Masters, the United States Golf Association and the PGA of America and is free to competitors with the competition’s stated goal being that of “growing the game by focusing on the three fundamental skills employed in golf.”
In order to qualify as one of the 80 national finalists among the eight different age and gender groups, competitors must first score enough points at a local competition to finish in the top three and qualify for sub-regionals. From that point, they must finish in the top two at sub-regionals and then finish as the winner of the regional competition.
In 2017 at Interlachen, Nelson came up two points shy of advancing to nationals.
In a nutshell, points in the competition are awarded in driving on distance and how close to the center of the fairway the ball lands; and in chipping and putting on how close the ball gets to the pin. For the latter categories, there is basically a dart board drawn around the cup and the closer to the “bullseye” the ball lands the more points are given.
Nelson certainly hasn’t relied on talent alone to do so well in this competition as well as the many Wisconsin Junior Golf and U.S. Kids Golf tournaments she’s competed in over the last few years — including this year’s U.S. Kids Golf World Championships at Pinehurst in North Carolina, which has hosted the U.S. Open three times and will host it again in 2024.
She works hard at getting better — although not so hard that her parents have to tell her to put the putter down and get her homework done.
“Nope, we don’t have to do that,” Ryan said. “But the winter becomes very long.
“Luckily, her coach has a simulator. Around the house, she putts in the basement and we do have some nerf balls that she chips around — as long as the dog doesn’t eat them up.”
The dog must like golf, too.
“Most of them are chewed up,” McKenna added.
Her coach is Don Du Chateau, who was on the golf team at the University of Wisconsin before a 25-year career as the head golf pro at South Hills in Fond du Lac. A few years back, the lifetime member of the PGA retired from that job and now owns Donny Du’s, a sports bar and grill in Fond du Lac that has two indoor golf simulators.
McKenna is a rare breed as far talent goes, he said two years ago when she was readying for the Drive, Chip & Putt regionals in her first of now three trips to that stage of the competition.
“What I saw was balance,” he said of her abilities when he first started instructing her. “Just somebody who understood swinging the club and not losing balance — not trying to hit at it. There just was a natural motion going on.”
Not much has changed since, only now compared with two years ago McKenna is on her own when she saddles her bag for a round.
“She always had to ask us, ‘What’s the yardage — what club do I use dad?’” Ryan said. “Now she knows all that. She can play by herself without anybody saying, ‘Alright, this is the yardage.’ She has her own range finder. She can play a round by herself now.”
Which begs the question: Is she as good as her parents now?
“Oh,” Jenny said, “she is.”
McKenna is hopeful she might get to meet Tiger Woods, the 2019 Masters champion. But more than anything, she’s just excited about the opportunity to compete at such a prestigious course and with many celebrities and famous golfers in her midst.
In fact, it’s a treat for her whole family—which gets tickets to Monday’s practice round as part of the deal.
“She takes us all over, it’s great,” Ryan said. “It hurts the pocketbook a little bit, but other than that …
“That’s what’s fun for a dad.”
Follow Dan on Twitter @Danny_Larson_8 or contact him at 920-356-6753.