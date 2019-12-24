GOLF: Beaver Dam 5th grader McKenna Nelson a rising star

In 2017 at Interlachen, Nelson came up two points shy of advancing to nationals.

In a nutshell, points in the competition are awarded in driving on distance and how close to the center of the fairway the ball lands; and in chipping and putting on how close the ball gets to the pin. For the latter categories, there is basically a dart board drawn around the cup and the closer to the “bullseye” the ball lands the more points are given.

Nelson certainly hasn’t relied on talent alone to do so well in this competition as well as the many Wisconsin Junior Golf and U.S. Kids Golf tournaments she’s competed in over the last few years — including this year’s U.S. Kids Golf World Championships at Pinehurst in North Carolina, which has hosted the U.S. Open three times and will host it again in 2024.

She works hard at getting better — although not so hard that her parents have to tell her to put the putter down and get her homework done.

“Nope, we don’t have to do that,” Ryan said. “But the winter becomes very long.

“Luckily, her coach has a simulator. Around the house, she putts in the basement and we do have some nerf balls that she chips around — as long as the dog doesn’t eat them up.”

The dog must like golf, too.