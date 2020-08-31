GOLF: Grunder wins Portage Country Club championship for 3rd year in a row

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Portage’s John Grunder put the exclamation point on his victory in the Portage Country Club championship, shooting a club-record 4-under-par 67 from the blue tees to win the club’s championship flight for the third year in a row.

Grunder’s 67 came on the second day of the two-day event. The victory was Grunder’s fifth Portage Club Championship overall. To go along with the championships he won in 2018 and 2019, he also won the championship flight in 2010 and 2006. Grunder became the club’s third five-time champion dating back to 1981. The others are Brian Koehler, who won five straight from 1995 to 1999, and Lee Swan, who won in 2008, 2009, 2011, 2012 and 2015.

The club also crowned five other champions recently. Winning the A flight was Chris Dreyer, who defeated Scott Oelke in a playoff to claim the title. It was the second year in a row Dreyer won the A flight. Other 2020 champions at the Portage Country Club are Paul Heberlein (B flight), Bill Ehlert (C flight), Howie Ochs (senior flight) and Tom Tessman (net senior flight flight). It was the fourth straight senior flight title for Ochs, who also won the championship flight in 1985 and 1989. The club did not crown a ladies champion this season.