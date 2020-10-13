GOLF: John Grey's third hole in one is no ordinary ace — it's an albatross

“The tees were in the same spot the day before and I hit a big slice around the trees. If you hit a slice, you’ve got to hit about a 40-yard slice. If you hit a hook you’ve got to hit about 20-yard hook. Take your best shot — it’s not a for-sure either way.”

Grey has flirted with this outcome before, albeit never quite close enough to brag about it.

“I think my closest has been four feet — ironically one day 20 years ago, me and a playing partner both going for the green each had an eagle, which is odd,” said Grey, who estimates he drives the green on No. 8 about five to eight times a year and makes eagle two to four out of those times.

The eighth hole at Old Hickory isn’t rated as one of the most difficult holes on the course, with a handicap of 11. But it’s no slouch when it comes to making golfers pay if they choose to go for broke.

“A high risk-high reward hole, the par 4 8th presents an opportunity to reach the green off the tee. Although it will take some creativity, it can reward you greatly to be near the green after the tee shot,” is how the hole is described on the course’s website. “Water protects the right side of the fairway and green. Bunkers surround the green which slopes drastically toward the pond.”