GOLF: John Grey's third hole in one is no ordinary ace — it's an albatross

John Grey was admittedly a little off the mark over his first seven holes during a Sunday round of golf on Oct. 4 at Old Hickory, to the tune of 6-over-par.
He chopped that score-to-par in half in a hurry.
The Beaver Dam resident, a State Farm Insurance agent in town, aced the par 4 eighth hole for an albatross — one of the rarest feats in golf.
And he might even have gotten a little assist from his wardrobe.
“This is a weird thing, a little superstition — I was wearing the same shirt from two years ago. I remember putting it on that morning and saying, ‘I’m going to wear my hole in one shirt,’ which I don’t wear very often,” Grey said.
Grey’s previous ace wearing that shirt came in 2018 on the par 3 12th hole at Old Hickory. He also had an ace in 1980 at Pine Hills in Sheboygan, when he was 14 years old.
Neither quite compare to the one he got nine days ago.
“It’s a shot that I almost always try,” he said. “The card says about 290 (yards) but the shortcut makes the hole closer to about 270. The trees have grown bigger so you have to navigate either to the left or to the right around the trees.”
On Oct. 3, he went left. The next day, he went right.
“The tees were in the same spot the day before and I hit a big slice around the trees. If you hit a slice, you’ve got to hit about a 40-yard slice. If you hit a hook you’ve got to hit about 20-yard hook. Take your best shot — it’s not a for-sure either way.”
Grey has flirted with this outcome before, albeit never quite close enough to brag about it.
“I think my closest has been four feet — ironically one day 20 years ago, me and a playing partner both going for the green each had an eagle, which is odd,” said Grey, who estimates he drives the green on No. 8 about five to eight times a year and makes eagle two to four out of those times.
The eighth hole at Old Hickory isn’t rated as one of the most difficult holes on the course, with a handicap of 11. But it’s no slouch when it comes to making golfers pay if they choose to go for broke.
“A high risk-high reward hole, the par 4 8th presents an opportunity to reach the green off the tee. Although it will take some creativity, it can reward you greatly to be near the green after the tee shot,” is how the hole is described on the course’s website. “Water protects the right side of the fairway and green. Bunkers surround the green which slopes drastically toward the pond.”
Because of all those hazards, Grey likes it for his playing partners to walk up the left side of the fairway when he’s teeing off so that they can get a good look at where the ball goes if he doesn’t land his drive on or near the green.
Chad Anderson was the messenger of good news on this day.
“I always have to wait for the green to clear before I hit so he was walking up ahead about 50 yards and boy he got excited when it went in — and the party started,” Grey said. “Chad saw it go in and he just turned, put his hands up and screamed ‘It went in! It went in!”
Of course, making such a memorable shot meant the pressure was now on Grey to also make it a good round. He did just that, finishing the front nine at 3-over 39 and then carding a 2-over 38 on the back nine for a 5-over 77.
“It was a little nerve-wracking,” Grey said, “because you can’t have a hole in one on a par 4 and have a bad score.”
Adding to the challenge, the weather conditions weren’t exactly conducive to low scores.
“It was 44 degrees when we were golfing,” Grey said. “In between shots my hands were getting cold — I was wearing mittens.”
Grey now has three hole in ones and he even came within an inch of another albatross — a double-eagle, which is second only to a hole in one on a par 5 or a 2 on a par 6, called a condor — some number of years ago on the par 5 16th at Old Hickory.
He also holed out from 220 yards for an eagle on a par 4 once.
The hole in one on Oct. 4 takes the cake.
“Nothing else comes close to this,” he said. “This is rare — rare, lucky, fortunate, whatever.
