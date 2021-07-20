GOLF: Kulka slips out of top spot, but still in hunt after second round of Wisconsin State Amateur Championship

Conversely, Brown finished the day with just a 1-over-par 71 following a 72 on Monday. The 2018 Reedsburg grad opened his day with a 2-under-par 33 on his first nine holes, including three straight birdies on holes 13, 14 and 15. He added birdies on the par-4 4th and par-4 7th holes over the final nine, but got weighed down by three bogeys and a double bogey on the par-4 2nd.

Miller, a 2015 Lodi grad, had one of the cleanest rounds of the day as he played a near bogey-free round. Miller shot a 2-over-par 72 and shot no worse than bogey to move into a three-way tie for eighth place at 6-over-par alongside Eau Claire’s Matt Tolan and Chippewa Falls’ Thomas Longbella.

Also opening on the back nine, Miller carded six pars to go along with a birdie on the par-4 16th while saving two bogeys on 12 and 18. Miller was nearly perfect on the front nine, shooting par on the first seven holes and saving par on nine following a bogey on the par-4 8th.

The trio was nearly joined by Madison’s Nick Satina, who finished just three strokes under the cut in a five-way tie for 82nd at 19-over-par. The Portage native, who shot an 11-over-par 81 on Monday, shaved off three strokes with an 8-over-par 78. Satina shot no worse than bogey and birdied the par-4 18th to head into the turn with some momentum.