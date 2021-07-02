GOLF: Lodi's Thoeny makes another splash, carding first-career hole-in-one at Wisconsin Dells Junior Championship

Haley Thoeny of Lodi continued to make waves around the youth golf scene on Tuesday, carding a first-career hole-in-one on the par-3 16th hole at Trappers Turn.

Thoeny, a to-be senior on the Blue Devils prep golf team, sank her tee shot on the 133-yard hole during the second day of the Wisconsin Dells Junior Championships. Thoeny finished in eighth place out of 20 competitors in the girls 16-18 age group after carding a 24-over-par 168 in the two-day event.