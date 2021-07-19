GOLF: New 12North par-3 course at Trappers Turn gives golfers endless amounts of flexibility

WISCONSIN DELLS — With its current trio of nine-hole championship courses, there’s already a lot of flexibility for golfers at Trappers Turn Golf Club.
Two-time U.S. Open champion Andy North and the award-winning design team at Oliphant Golf, however, appear to have broken that mold with Wisconsin’s newest par-3 course, 12North.
North, Oliphant Golf president Craig Haltom and Trappers Turn owner Todd Nelson officially unveiled the 12-hole course during a walking tour on Monday ahead of North’s annual Andy North and Friends golf outing at Trappers Turn. The course, which was carved out of 15 acres of unused land already on the property, was finally opened after construction began in mid-September 2019.
“It’s been a long time coming. We went through a lot to get this done; imagination a just in the beginning and then getting approved to do it, then shutting down for a while through COVID” Trappers Turn Director of Golf/General Manager Patrick Steffes said. “It’s been a long time coming, a couple years, and there was a lot of anxiety there for a while, but once the finished product is done it looks beautiful. We’re so happy and can’t wait to get people up there to play it.”
Unlike traditional par-3 courses, the average yardage on the 12-hole course is 83.92 yards per hole, with the shortest being the 54-yard 10th hole and the longest being the 114-yard 12th. For North, one of his biggest goals during the design process was creating holes “that looked like real golf holes.”
“Sometimes on a par-3 courses they become squinted down and smaller; just because they’re short doesn’t mean they can’t look like real holes,” he said. “We did pretty good sized greens, some really good bunkering around them, and they’re holes and green complexes you’d take out anywhere and play at 150, 160 or 170 (yards). They’d be unbelievable par 3s.”
The concepts certainly stand out.
There are numerous mounds, knobs and undulations peppered throughout the various greens. Contrary to his ideal golf course greens which are “really subtle and there’s not a lot of undulations and big stuff in them,” North and Haltom, who served as course architect, went over the top with the features on the greens.
North is hoping that the challenging designs can “test good players, but let weaker players still have fun.” The tricky tapestries should also give golfers lots of opportunities to sink the most elusive thing in golf.
“Here we were able to do some mounding we wouldn’t be able to do and some knobs that create great hole-in-one areas that, if you hit a decent shot and get it in the right bowl, it’s going to go around and get down to an area close,” North said. “We want people to make a hole-in-one once in a while; it’s something they remember the rest of their lives.”
Coupled with its challenges, the course will give golfers endless amounts of flexibility. While each hole includes a driving mat, denoted by his logo, North said players, in groups up to eight or potentially more, can choose where they tee off from.
“We tried to create a lot of teeing area,” North said, pointing out the openness of the 12th hole, which has been cleared with fairway mowers allowing for 40-50 yards of space.
“We’ve created flatter areas so you can move the tees all over the place and I think that’s really important.”
“I think there’s opportunities for new golfers to come in that maybe don’t have the time or the talents. Introduce them to the sport — it may be a little laid back up there than it is on the regular course… We’ll have some rules up there but plenty less,” Steffes added.
That’s certainly what North had in mind.
While a hole-in-one may be on the wish list of even the most novice golfers, North said 10-year-old granddaughter just “wants to hit it over one of these gullies.”
“She thinks that’s the coolest thing ever.”
“Get them out here, have some fun and it’s a golf course that your whole family can (play),” he added. “From the grandkids to the grandparents and everybody in between, they can come out here and have some fun.”
As for the number of holes, North said the group talked at length about how many to actually create over the 15 open acres. Wanting to carve out more than nine, 12 seemed appropriate for North as “kind of a tribute for a pretty good football player we’ve had in the state for the last 15 years.”
“He’s supported our event here unbelievably well over the years and we just thought that’d be pretty neat to have 12 holes,” he said eluding to a certain three-time, and reigning, NFL MVP, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
The new course officially opens to the public today after the annual charity event allowed patrons their first swings. Tee-times can be scheduled at TrappersTurn.com or by calling (800) 221-8876. Steffes said they already have bookings and is excited about the prospects of the Dells continuing to grow as one of the top golf destinations in the state.
“I think it’s quickly becoming a bigger golf destination with our friends at the Wilderness down the road. We partner with them and you come up here and only 40 minutes away you can go to Sand Valley, Lawsonia or wherever. There’s great golf everywhere and we feel we’re one of them,” he said.
“I just hope that people come out here and have a blast; that’s what this is all about,” North added. “The more people play this the more they’ll appreciate that you do have to hit some really nice shots, but at the same time you can come out here play quickly, have some fun and there will probably be a few emergency 12s after 18 hole rounds.
“Maybe a sandwich and a beer, and come out here at six or seven o’clock at night.”
