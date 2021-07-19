GOLF: New 12North par-3 course at Trappers Turn gives golfers endless amounts of flexibility

“Sometimes on a par-3 courses they become squinted down and smaller; just because they’re short doesn’t mean they can’t look like real holes,” he said. “We did pretty good sized greens, some really good bunkering around them, and they’re holes and green complexes you’d take out anywhere and play at 150, 160 or 170 (yards). They’d be unbelievable par 3s.”

The concepts certainly stand out.

There are numerous mounds, knobs and undulations peppered throughout the various greens. Contrary to his ideal golf course greens which are “really subtle and there’s not a lot of undulations and big stuff in them,” North and Haltom, who served as course architect, went over the top with the features on the greens.

North is hoping that the challenging designs can “test good players, but let weaker players still have fun.” The tricky tapestries should also give golfers lots of opportunities to sink the most elusive thing in golf.

“Here we were able to do some mounding we wouldn’t be able to do and some knobs that create great hole-in-one areas that, if you hit a decent shot and get it in the right bowl, it’s going to go around and get down to an area close,” North said. “We want people to make a hole-in-one once in a while; it’s something they remember the rest of their lives.”