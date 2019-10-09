For most youth golfers in Columbia County hoping to hone their skills out of season, a trip down to Madison usually the best option.
Dr. Stephen “Doc” Paulk is giving those eager young players a chance to improve closer to home after recently founding the Pardeeville Golf Club.
“Our goal is to bring more golfers into the sport, and then to encourage them to go on to get better, and finally we’re hoping they’ll be on their high school team and really be ready to compete,” Paulk said.
An Iowa native, Paulk relocated to Portage in 1995 to practice medicine as a surgeon. After recently retiring after 25 years in the medical field, Paulk wanted to get take the rust off his own clubs.
“I really got my golfing experience after I got out of my surgery training and I was only able to do it for a couple years because my practice got so busy,” he said. “So I’ve taken about 25 years off, but I just retired and I wanted to get back into it, offering youngsters a chance to participate and practice year round.”
Paulk was ultimately introduced to Pardeeville prep boys golf coach Mitch Beckett and expressed how he wanted to begin coaching a golf club. The two hit it off and knowing that Beckett can’t be involved out of season, Paulk got to work and began putting things together.
After about six weeks, with Beckett helping as a consultant, and himself as director, Paulk launched the Pardeeville Golf Club. Based out of Pardeeville because of the town’s initially strong interest, Paulk said the club is hoping to include golfers from both the Rio and Poynette schools, as well as Portage, if they’re interest.
Along with the strong interest in the community, Paulk and Beckett have received an outpouring of support from the local courses and a local businessman.
According to Paulk, the Portage Country Club, Saddle Ridge Golf Club and Wild Rock Golf Course are all cooperating in helping provide space in season for the club. Along with providing time on the course, when they close for the season, Portage Country Club pro Mark Braska and Josh Glendenning, head golf pro at Wild Rock Golf Couse, have agreed to join Paul as assistant coaches during the winter.
You have free articles remaining.
While not a professional, Paulk said that over his career “because I didn’t really have time to practice,” he has taken a number of lessons from many pros. Among those he has had the honor of working with is professional coach Mike Bender, who has worked extensively with 2007 Masters champion Zach Johnson.
As for space to practice during the winter, Paulk said that Portage businessman Rick Lind has generously donated an indoor facility for the club to use in downtown Portage.
Even with the now available indoor space, Paulk said that one of the team’s main problems is that “in all these small schools, most of these athletes are in another sport.” While the co-ed club is primarily focused on high school players, if slots are available, the club will open up to both 7th and 8th grade golfers.
Coupled with their resources and facilities, Paulk believes the Pardeeville Golf Club “might be the best equipped team in Wisconsin.” Among the group’s gear is radar tracker from TrackMan, one of the foremost ball, flight and club data measurement services.
According to Paulk, the Pardeeville Golf Club is the first high school level team in the entire state, own a TrackMan, something that is owned by 88 of the top-100 professional golfers.
The device can track club speed, attack angle, ball speed and launch angle among a bevy of interchangeable statistics that can be tracked in real time and immediately corrected. Along with tracking up to date, Paulk said the data can be saved, the club can be changed on the fly and the team can sync up video to it as well.
“I’m just really getting back into the game so I can play and practice, and of course just like the young golfers, I’m back learning about it and starting to use the TrackMan device to help my game along,” Paulk said.
Even with what its acquired, the Pardeeville Golf Club is still hoping for people to donate used clubs to the team. With all of state-of-the-art equipment, Paulk said “it would be fantastic if we can take these kids, get them to be good to great golfers, and be winners,” potentially competing against other clubs teams from around the state in meets during the summer and fall.
The Pardeeville Golf Club will be meeting this Sunday at the Portage Country Club driving range at 4 p.m. Paulk said that the group is currently working on developing a website, but if you are interested in joining or have any questions, email scpaulk@gmail.com. The cost of the team is $25, which covers additional equipment and pays for greatly discounted range and greens fees.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)