GOLF: Players hit the links for the first time this year Friday

A dreary morning gave way to a beautiful, albeit just a tad chilly, afternoon and evening Friday, punctuating a unique day in state golf history with a splash of sunshine.

With the Safer at Home order that was extended by Gov. Tony Evers nine days earlier no longer preventing golf courses from opening their doors, the industry was free to do business — with some notable restrictions such as no carts, no access to the clubhouse and no taking the pin out, among others.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues there is sure to be more discussion about the best way for golf courses to do business as the region — and the country — tries to slow the spread of the coronavirus that causes the disease.

But for now, golfers are simply happy to be able to get out and swing the clubs again. The initial Safer at Home order, which went out on March 25 and was set to expire Friday prior to Evers extending it on April 16 to continue until May 26, shuttered golf courses doors — a move that prevented the state's $2.4 billion industry from taking advantage of an unseasonably nice mid-March to now.

Golf courses are up and running again, though, and players are out taking advantage.

