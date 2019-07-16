After shooting a 1-over-par 73 in Monday’s opening round of the Wisconsin State Amateur Championship, Portage golfer Nick Satina struggled right out of the gates in Tuesday’s second round at the Lawsonia Links Course in Green Lake.
After not carding anything worse than a bogey in the opening round, Satina opened Tuesday with a double bogey. It was the first of three double bogeys on the day for Satina, who also had a triple bogey, sending him on his way to an 83, and putting him at 12-over-par for the tournament.
The disappointing round for Satina also resulted in him missing the cut by two shots. The top 70 players and ties following the second round of the four-day tournament moved onto Wednesday’s third round.
Satina did briefly recover from his double bogey on the first hole, getting a birdie on the par-4 third. Any momentum gained from the birdie was lost though, as Satina had a double bogey on the fourth hole, and then another on the eighth to give him a 42 on the opening nine.
Satina did card five straight pars on the back nine, but then went triple bogey-bogey-bogey on holes 15, 16 and 17, a stretch that ended his hopes of advancing to Wednesday.
Satina, a four-time Portage Country Club champion, was playing in the Wisconsin State Amateur Championship for the fourth time. Satina’s best finish at the State Amateur came in 2015 when he was 44th. He missed the cut in 2013 and 2018.
Leading the State Amateur after the second day was Colgate’s Phillip Johnson, who shot a 5-under 67 on Tuesday and sits at 7-under par through two rounds, good enough for a one-shot lead over University of Wisconsin golfer Samuel Anderson and Marquette University golfer Hunter Eichhorn.
