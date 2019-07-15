Portage’s Nick Satina played well in the opening round of the Wisconsin State Amateur Championship at the Lawsonia Links Course in Green Lake on Monday, shooting a 1-over-par 73.
The 73 put Satina in a tie for 25th place, just five shots behind University of Wisconsin golfer Samuel Anderson, who is alone in first place with a 4-under 68.
Satina was flirting with a top-10 finish, as he was 1-under par through 14 holes, but bogeys on Nos. 15 and 16 sent him back to five shots off the lead.
Satina avoided any major trouble in his round. After a bogey on the first hole, Satina got back to even par with a birdie on the par-5 fifth hole. He followed that birdie with another on the par-4 sixth, putting him a stroke under par, where he remained entering the back nine.
A bogey on the par-3 10th moved Satina back to even par, but he got that stroke back with a birdie on the par-3 12th hole before to two bogeys on the 15th and 16th holes.
Satina, a four-time Portage Country Club champion, is playing in the Wisconsin State Amateur Championship for the fourth time. Satina’s best finish at the State Amateur came in 2015 when he finished in 44th place. He missed the cut at the State Amateur in 2013 and 2018.
Anderson, who just finished his sophomore season with the University of Wisconsin men’s golf team, surged into the lead with a strong finish to his round. Birdies on the 16th and 18th helped him move one shot ahead of Brookfield’s Michael Harris, Madison’s Pete Kuhl and Merton’s Jeremy Wesemann.
The tournament continues with the second round on Tuesday. The field of 158 golfers will be cut down to the top 70 players following Tuesday’s round before the 72-hole stroke play tournament continues with rounds 3 and 4 on Wednesday and Thursday.
