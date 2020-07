Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Jim Jordan, of Portage, recorded his fourth career hole-in-one while playing at the Portage Country Club on Saturday.

Jordan used a sand wedge to hole out on the 84-yard second hole. The shot was witnessed by playing partners Howie Ochs, Todd Thorn and Don Pafford. Jordan went on to finish his round with a 10-over-par 82.