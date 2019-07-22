In his debut appearance at the Wisconsin state amateur, Dylan Brown navigated his way to a top-30 finish.
After all four rounds of play, Brown finished at eight over par for the tournament to tie for 26th at the 2019 Wisconsin State Golf Association (WSGA) Wisconsin State Amateur Championship. The event was held at the Links Course at The Golf Courses of Lawsonia in Green Lake from Monday, July 15 to Thursday, July 18.
For the first two rounds of the tournament, Brown was grouped with West Bend’s Addison Raimer and Verona’s Austin Gaby. Brown got off to a solid start in Monday’s opening round, posting a one-under 35 on the front nine. However, things got shaky on the back nine, where he wound up with a five-over 41 and finished the opening round in a tie for 55th with a four-over 76.
Brown came back strong Tuesday in the second round. He once again shot a one-under 35 on the front nine and followed it up with an even-par 36 on the back to finish the day in red figures with a one-under 71. He was one of 14 golfers to finish under par on the day. In total, he was one of 39 different players to post a score below par in at least one of the four rounds of the tournament. Thanks to his one-under round, he rocketed up the leaderboard from tied for 55th to a tie for 22nd.
For Wednesday’s third round, Brown was grouped with Germantown’s Jakob Garstecki and Fond du Lac’s Christopher Colla. Brown got off to a shakier start on the front nine Wednesday, recording three bogeys and six pars to make the turn at three over for the day. The back nine was an eventful one for Brown, as he carded four birdies, three bogeys and two pars to finish the day with a two-over 74.
The course was there for the taking Wednesday, with an average score of 73.32 for the day. But things toughened up for Thursday’s final round, with an average score of 76.36.
Brown spent the final round grouped with Middleton’s Emmet Herb and Oshkosh’s Nicholas Bauer. Brown bogeyed the par-4 third hole but otherwise made eight pars on the front nine to make the turn with a one-over 37. He proceeded to record bogeys at the 10th, 12th and 16th holes, but ended his tournament on a high note with a birdie at the par-5 18th. Brown finished the day with a three-over 75 and the tournament with an eight-over 296 to tie for 26th.
Hunter Eichhorn of Carney, Michigan posted a seven-under 281 to win the tournament, edging out Colgate’s Phillip Johnson and Eau Claire’s Matt Tolan by a single stroke. Stoughton’s Samuel Anderson and Brookfield’s Michael Harris each finished at five under to tie for fourth and Harland’s Piercen Hunt and Thomas Longbella of Chippewa Falls tied for sixth at four under.
Madison’s Pete Kuhl came in eighth at three under and Middleton’s Jacob Beckman followed in ninth at two under. Spring Valley’s Tyler Leach, Kenosha’s Cameron Huss and Milwaukee’s Matthew Bachmann all finished the tournament at one under to tie for 10th.
The fight for the tournament title turned into a duel between Eichhorn and Johnson coming down the stretch. Johnson was sharp from the opening round, posting under-par rounds of 70, 67 and 68 to sit at 11 under par through three rounds and give himself a two-shot lead heading into the final day.
Eichhorn shook off a so-so one-over 73 in the first round to fire a seven-under 65 in the second round, setting a new modern course record at the Links Course at The Golf Courses of Lawsonia. He followed that up with a nice round of 69 Wednesday to enter the final round two shots off the lead.
Thursday afternoon, Eichhorn posted an even-par 36 on the front nine while Johnson made the turn with a one-over 37, leaving Eichhorn only one shot off the lead. Both bogeyed the par-3 10th and Eichhorn bogeyed the par-3 12th to push Johnson’s lead back out to two. However, Eichhorn recovered to card back-to-back birdies on 14 and 15 to pull into a tie with Johnson for the lead at nine under.
After Johnson bogeyed the par-4 16th, Eichhorn was left with the solo lead. However, he would card his first double bogey of the week at the par-4 17th to vault Johnson back into a one-shot lead heading into the final hole of the tournament: the par-5 18th.
Eichhorn got in with a par at the last, while Johnson scrambled to a double bogey — just his second of both the day and week — to hand Eichhorn the 2019 WSGA State Amateur crown and leave himself agonizingly short of the title.
Eichhorn is a 2017 graduate of Carney-Nadeau High School in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. Eichhorn is entering his junior year at Marquette University, where he is a member of the golf team. As a freshman, he won the 2018 Big East individual championship at the conference tournament and was named both the 2017-18 Big East Player and Freshman of the Year.
