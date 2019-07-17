Reedsburg native Dylan Brown’s first round at the Wisconsin State Golf Association (WSGA) State Amateur was done in by a rocky back nine. His second round featured much more of the rock solid golf that got him to state to begin with.
Brown was tied for 22nd at three-over through 36 holes at the 2019 WSGA Wisconsin State Amateur Championship at The Golf Courses of Lawsonia’s links course in Green Lake. The state amateur is a four-round event that began Monday, July 15 and ends Thursday, July 18.
Wednesday’s third round was well underway at press time, but Brown and several other golfers hadn’t completed their rounds yet.
Brown’s first round Monday started off well enough. He birdied the third and fifth holes to move to two-under early in the tournament. A bogey at the par-4 sixth knocked him back a stroke, but he recovered for three consecutive pars to make the turn in red figures at one-under.
But things came a bit undone on the back nine.
Brown bogeyed the 10th hole to fall back to even par for the round and then added back-to-back bogeys at the par-5 13th and the par-3 14th. His worst hole of the day came at the par-4 16th, where he recorded a double bogey.
When all was said and done, Brown finished with a four-over 76 in his first round which left him in a tie for 55th among the 156 golfers in the field. A similar showing Tuesday could’ve left him hovering just above the cut line, which wound up being 10-over. Instead, Brown buckled down and made a Tuesday charge up the leaderboard.
In the second round, Brown rattled off six consecutive pars before carding a bogey at the seventh hole. However, he recovered to make back-to-back birdies at the eighth and ninth holes to finish the front nine at one-under for a second straight day.
Unlike Monday, Brown’s steady play translated to the back nine as well. He birdied the par-5 11th to move to two-over for the tournament. After three straight pars, he bogeyed the 15th and 16th holes to fall back to even par for the day. But Brown capped off his round with a birdie on the par-5 18th to finish with a one-under 71 for the day and tied for 22nd overall at three-over for the tournament.
His 71 was tied for the ninth-best round of the day and made him one of 14 golfers to finish under par Tuesday.
Through two rounds, Colgate’s Phillip Johnson held a one-stroke lead at seven-under. Samuel Anderson of Stoughton and Hunter Eichhorn of Carney, Michigan were tied for second at six-under. Anderson led after the first round after shooting a four-under 68. Eichhorn made a huge Tuesday charge by firing a modern course record 65 in the second round.
Middleton’s Jacob Beckman was fourth at five-under, Milwaukee’s Matthew Bachmann followed in fifth at four-under, Madison’s Pete Kuhl sat in sixth at three-under and Brookfield’s Michael Harris was seventh at two-under.
Merton’s Jeremy Wesemann, Eau Claire’s Matt Tolan and Chippewa Falls’s Thomas Longbella were all tied for eighth to round out the top 10 and players in red figures at one-under.
