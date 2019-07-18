Dylan Brown made a mark in his first appearance in the Wisconsin State Golf Association State Amateur.
The Reedsburg native shot 8-over par to tie for 26th place out of 156 golfers in the four-day event at The Golf Courses of Lawsonia’s links course in Green Lake.
Brown, 19, wrapped up the 118th state amateur by shooting a 3-over-par 75 on Thursday. The 2018 graduate of Reedsburg Area High School finished with 296 strokes, having shot a 76, 71 and 74 the first three days.
Brown finished tied with Lake Geneva's Cory Aune and Merrill's Russell Dettmering for 26th place, 15 strokes off the lead.
Hunter Eichorn, of Carney, Mich., won the tournament, shooting a 74 Thursday to finish at 7-under. Eau Claire's Matt Tolan and Colgate's Phillip Johnson tied for second at 6-under.
Brown, who went to state twice while at Reedsburg, was a freshman on the Winona State University golf team this spring.
Brown reached the state amateur by tying for third in a qualifying tournament at The Legend at Bergamont in Oregon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)