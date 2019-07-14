Golf has taken Jeff Budd on an adventure over the years, with stops in Las Vegas and Minneapolis during his career as a PGA golf pro and even appearances in the 2000 Greater Milwaukee Open — Wisconsin’s now-defunct PGA Tour stop — and the 1985 U.S. Junior Amateur in Buffalo, New York.
Zak Kulka’s life in golf, meantime, isn’t too far from having left the depot.
But today at the Links Course at the Golf Courses of Lawsonia in Green Lake, the two Old Hickory members will tee it up together in round one of the 118th Wisconsin State Amateur.
Both are on a roll — with Budd carding a 7-over-par 79 in a qualifier at Mascoutin in Berlin on June 26 and Kulka shooting a 2-over 74 in a qualifier a day earlier at The Legend at Bergamont in Oregon.
Mascoutin “was really set up tough,” said Budd, a Waupun resident. “I guess what helped me there was my patience.
“I’ve always been able to play good at times, but I’m 51 now so it’s a little bit different. My game is streaky.”
Added Kulka, a Beaver Dam High School graduate this past spring and WIAA Division 1 boys golf state tournament qualifier both of the last two years, “I’m super excited to be out there this week. I really like Lawsonia — I’ve played it a couple times, so I’m feeling pretty good about my game right now and hoping to play good.”
Kulka will continue his golf career at UW-Green Bay later this summer and has also qualified for the 99th Morgan Stanley Wisconsin State Open in August at Geneva National in Lake Geneva, so he’s on the precipice of what figures to be a very promising future in golf.
For Budd, his competitive golfing days are largely in the rearview mirror.
The 1986 Sauk Prairie High School graduate, who qualified for the boys golf state tournament as a sophomore and junior, retired from his 20-year career as a golf pro in 2008—Lake Wisconsin Country Club in Prairie du Sac was his last stop — and transitioned into a career in sales.
But he did reapply for amateur status in 2011 and after failing to qualify for the state am the last two years he was able to punch his ticket this year. The last time he played in this tournament was as a teenager in the mid-80s.
He still keeps pretty good tabs on golf, he said, due to his large number of former colleagues who are still in the business.
Plus he’s still well-versed in what’s going on in the industry because his son R.J. — the 2013 Division 1 state champion from Sauk Prairie who went to Penn State to study turfgrass management — is the assistant superintendent at Sand Valley in Nekoosa, one of the most highly-regarded new courses in the country.
And believe it or not, Budd is probably golfing more now than he ever did as a pro.
“In the business, you don’t get to play all that much,” he said, citing all the other responsibilities that come with the job as the reason why.
In addition to the number of other times Budd has golfed at Lawsonia, he competed there one year when the venerable course played host to the Wisconsin PGA Championship.
The venue’s Links Course opened in 1930 and is one of the most prestigious in a state with a growing reputation for being one of the best golf states in the country.
Budd, whose daughter Kelsey graduated from Sauk Prairie in 2010 and played NCAA Division I women’s college basketball at Bradley University, said he golfs three or four times a week, sometimes only nine holes.
“My wife likes to play so we play quite a bit together,” he said.
His best round of the season is even par, with a big reason he hasn’t been able to go under par so far being that “Old Hickory has been tough this year for the most part,” he said.
Despite both being Old Hickory members, Budd and Kulka haven’t golfed together before.
That’ll change Monday, something both said they’re looking forward to.
Kulka is also looking forward to getting another crack at making some noise in the state am after failing to qualify both of the last two years and missing the cut in 2016 following his freshman year at Beaver Dam.
“I feel like at Lawsonia the putting is going to be a big factor,” he said. “You’ve got to have a good short game, so I feel like if I putt well and avoid the three-putts and silly mistakes, I should be looking good.
“It would be pretty cool to make the cut and play well and get to Thursday. That would give me some confidence in my game.”
