LOCAL GOLF: Fairfield Hills sees two hole-in-ones in one week

Fairfield Hills Golf Course & Range in Baraboo celebrated two hole-in-ones in a three-day stretch in late June.
During the Monday Senior League on June 20, Ken Knerzer recorded a hole-in-one on the par-3 10th hole. Two days later, Sean Ilkka aced the par-3 fourth hole.
"Hitting a hole-in-one is something to celebrate," Fairfield Hills owner Jim Tracy said. "We typically see a hole-in-one once or twice each year, so it is very unusual to have two in the same week. Both golfers will have their names added to a plaque in the clubhouse along with the names of 24 other golfers who have achieved the same feat over the past 20-plus years at Fairfield Hills."
For more information on Fairfield Hills Golf Course & Range, visit www.fairfieldhillsgolfcourse.com or call (608) 356-5524.