Mauston's Ihasz sinks hole-in-one at Castle Rock Golf Course

Ken Ihasz, of Mauston, recently sank a hole-in-one on Sept. 27 at Castle Rock Golf Course.
Ihasz buried his tee shot on the straightaway 171-yard, par-3 sixth hole.
Sean Davis
Regional Sports Reporter
Regional Sports Reporter
