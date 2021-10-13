 Skip to main content
Mauston's Ihasz sinks hole-in-one at Castle Rock Golf Course
GOLF

Ken Ihasz, of Mauston, recently sank a hole-in-one on Sept. 27 at Castle Rock Golf Course.

Ihasz buried his tee shot on the straightaway 171-yard, par-3 sixth hole. 

