New Old Hickory PGA Pro Bill Peters comes with diversity of experience in golf, the golf business

“It was a great opportunity to be at Lawsonia, and I loved it, but this was definitely more in my wheelhouse of what I was looking to get back into doing,” he said.

Peters’ love of golf grew, as is the case for most, when he was a kid.

“We had a huge back yard and my dad gave me a couple clubs and said, ‘Go out in the back yard and hit some balls,” the 1991 Reedsville High School graduate said. “I would practice hitting those balls to different trees at different yardages. I loved it — I couldn’t get enough.”

He was eventually recruited to play basketball at Marian, although it turned out there was more than just hoops in store for him in Fond du Lac.

“The golf coach gave me a call because I listed golf as one of my interests,” Peters said. “They had just started up the team and I made that team as well. We won three conference championships, we went to a national tournament, we were ranked in the nation. It was awesome, and I was hooked — I was already hooked but I was really hooked on the business of it. Getting to know more about that was my desire then.”

Now at Old Hickory, Peters said the pandemic hit the course hard at first but the pendulum has since swung almost entirely the other way.