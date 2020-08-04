New Old Hickory PGA Pro Bill Peters comes with diversity of experience in golf, the golf business

Bill Peters’ career has taken a few turns over the years. Now, though, it’s back where it started 24 years ago — in a golf clubhouse, imparting advice and assisting customers.
The new PGA Professional at Old Hickory Golf Club in Beaver Dam couldn’t be happier.
“It was really more so just getting back to what I had a huge passion to do, and that was being in the golf business,” Peters said of leaving behind coaching after his tenure as the head women’s basketball coach and head men’s and women’s golf coach at Marian University in Fond du Lac came to an end in 2015.
“I enjoyed coaching but then when I knew that that was going to come to an end, it was just a huge desire to get into the golf setting and have that be my career.”
Peters attained his Class A PGA card in 2000 — the requirements for doing so are to have been employed in the golf business for at least a year and pass a playing-abilities test, among other things — and was able to maintain that card throughout his tenure at Marian because of his role as golf coach.
He was the assistant pro at Camelot in Lomira in 1996 after graduating from Marion and then was the assistant pro at Lawsonia in Green Lake from 1997-1999 and the head pro there from 2000-2004. He was the head pro at Tuscumbia in Green Lake from 2005 to 2009 before being hired at Marian prior to the 2010-2011 season.
During the last seven of his years at Lawsonia and Tuscumbia, Peters was the head girls basketball coach at Ripon High School, leading the Tigers to conference titles from 2005-2008. The Tigers were a combined 61-10 over his final three years, including a perfect 22-0 start in 2007-08 before losing for the first time in the WIAA Division 3 sectional semifinals.
After leaving Marian, Peters landed as a caddy at Whistling Straits along Lake Michigan outside Sheboygan. He knew it wasn’t a long-term gig, but not wanting to move his wife and kids from their home in Green Lake and with a dearth of open PGA Pro or assistant pro jobs, he took it.
He stayed there for three summers — and he has no complaints whatsoever.
“It was great for customer service, and really finding out what customers want and need,” he said. “Being on the course for almost 5 hours, I thought that really helped that area of the business of golf (for me).”
There were no major golf events at Whistling Straits from 2016-2018 while Peters caddied there, which was a good thing, he said.
“It was nice. It was complete summers. The years that they have those big tournaments, the caddies lose a couple weeks of pay because they’re not able to work because the course is pretty much shut down.”
Whistling Straits played host to the 2015 PGA Championship and was slated for the Ryder Cup this fall, but that event has been postponed to 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Still, just because there weren’t any big tournaments at Whistling Straits while Peters worked there doesn’t mean he didn’t have the occasional brush with greatness.
He caddied for some pretty big names.
“I would say Kurt Russell was pretty awesome. He was pretty cool. His son-in-law played with us, who is Kate Hudson’s husband,” Peters said, also listing Danny Ainge, Shane Battier, Frank Kaminski and Bo Ryan, Jon Lester and Ian Happ as some of the other notable names whose bags he carried.
“They’re normal — they’re out there playing golf,” Peters said. “I don’t get too awestruck with celebrities. I just did my job out there, I didn’t get too hung up on who they were. But it was fun to listen to them talk to the other people in their group. I talked to them when they needed me to talk to them but it was really listening to them.”
Peters got back into the pro shop setting last year when he was hired by Lawsonia to be its director of golf instruction and director of overnight guests. He was grateful for the opportunity, he said, but also knew that it wasn’t his final stop.
“There wasn’t a ton of lessons business because Green Lake is such a destination spot — it’s not an everyday golf spot — so when this job (at Old Hickory) came open, I just knew that there was going to be a lot of positives with more lessons and a bigger junior program, and the opportunity to run a facility again completely.
“It was a great opportunity to be at Lawsonia, and I loved it, but this was definitely more in my wheelhouse of what I was looking to get back into doing,” he said.
Peters’ love of golf grew, as is the case for most, when he was a kid.
“We had a huge back yard and my dad gave me a couple clubs and said, ‘Go out in the back yard and hit some balls,” the 1991 Reedsville High School graduate said. “I would practice hitting those balls to different trees at different yardages. I loved it — I couldn’t get enough.”
He was eventually recruited to play basketball at Marian, although it turned out there was more than just hoops in store for him in Fond du Lac.
“The golf coach gave me a call because I listed golf as one of my interests,” Peters said. “They had just started up the team and I made that team as well. We won three conference championships, we went to a national tournament, we were ranked in the nation. It was awesome, and I was hooked — I was already hooked but I was really hooked on the business of it. Getting to know more about that was my desire then.”
Now at Old Hickory, Peters said the pandemic hit the course hard at first but the pendulum has since swung almost entirely the other way.
“I believe we’re getting more beginners; we have 65 kids in our junior program, which is up from last year; we’re getting more families out to play golf. It’s really been nice,” he said. “And now since lessons have been able to be in full swing, I’ve been busy. Not overwhelming by any means with the amount of lessons but it’s a nice amount of lessons. So it’s been good. And the weather’s really kind of cooperated. For the most part, golf has been very solid this summer.”
Hired in February by new Old Hickory owners Ryan and Kelsey Stray — the husband and wife team purchased the 100-year-old course last August — Peters said he’s in no hurry to move on to another job.
“The golf course has been here for 100 years. It speaks for itself — it’s awesome,” he said. “I’d love to be here for as long as they want me.”
