Portage locals Tom Neuman, Ben Jordan sink respective holes-in-one
GOLF

Portage locals Tom Neuman, Ben Jordan sink respective holes-in-one

A pair of Portage natives recently joined an exclusive club as Ben Jordan and Tom Neuman each recently sank holes-in-one.

Jordan, a 2020 Portage grad, recorded his first career ace on Aug. 14 at Kestrel Ridge Golf Course in Columbus. Using his pitching wedge, Jordan holed out the 142-yard par-3 second hole.

Just two days later, Neuman found the bottom of the cup on his opening shot for the second time in his career while playing at Portage Country Club on Aug. 16.

Alongside partners Bill Ehlert, Mike Bortz and Terry Bortz, Neuman drained his tee shot on the 146-yard par-3 third hole. Neuman went on to shoot a 4-over-par 40 over the front nine.

