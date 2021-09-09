 Skip to main content
Portage native Ochs aces same hole on consecutive rounds at Portage Country Club
GOLF

Portage native Ochs aces same hole on consecutive rounds at Portage Country Club

The odds of making a hole in one are pretty high at 12,500 to 1.

The odds of doing so in consecutive days, and on the same hole no less? Improbable.

Howie Ochs, of Portage, made it look easy on Sept. 5 and 6 as he holed out the par-3 16th hole at Portage Country Club on consecutive days.

Ochs used his 6 iron to bury the 126-yarder on Sept. 5 while playing alongside Jon Wake, Dave Wake and Dick Gest. It was Ochs’ third career hole-in-one and part of a 7-over-par 79.

Ochs wasted little time recording his fourth career hole-in-one, waiting just a day to sink his tee shot again on the par-3 16th. During his second round, Ochs played alongside partners Paul Heberlein, Tyler Caulum and Chris Dreyer.

