Portage's Pafford cards third-career hole-in-one at Portage Country Club
GOLF

Portage's Pafford cards third-career hole-in-one at Portage Country Club

Don Pafford, of Portage, recently sank his third career hole-in-one on Sept. 12.

Pafford holed out the 123-yard, par-3 16th hole at Portage Country Club with his 8-iron. The shot was witnessed by playing partners Mark Hahn and Bill Kayartz.

Pafford went on to shoot an 11-over-par 83.

