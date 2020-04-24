Sauk County golf courses reopening with restrictions

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Golf is back.

After initially being forced to close under Gov. Tony Evers’ “Safer at Home” order, Wisconsin golf courses are allowed to open up Friday morning — with restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

All Sauk County courses plan to open under the guidelines.

“It’s important for golf courses to open back up simply to offer people some sense of normalcy,” said Nick Winters, the clubhouse manager and golf professional at Fairfield Hills Golf Course in Baraboo, which will be open from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. today.

“Golf is one of the few recreational activities where adhering to the social distancing guidelines is actually doable, and there are very few points of contact (if any) if players book online or prepay over the phone,” he said. “We’ve been stuck in our houses for a number of weeks now, and golf provides a great opportunity for people to get some fresh air and exercise.”

Winters said that Fairfield Hills will look a bit different during the pandemic. The driving range will be closed throughout Evers’ order. And while the clubhouse will be closed, tee times can only be made and paid for online or over the phone, and tee times will be available about every 20 minutes.