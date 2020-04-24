Sauk County golf courses reopening with restrictions

Golf is back.
After initially being forced to close under Gov. Tony Evers’ “Safer at Home” order, Wisconsin golf courses are allowed to open up Friday morning — with restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
All Sauk County courses plan to open under the guidelines.
“It’s important for golf courses to open back up simply to offer people some sense of normalcy,” said Nick Winters, the clubhouse manager and golf professional at Fairfield Hills Golf Course in Baraboo, which will be open from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. today.
“Golf is one of the few recreational activities where adhering to the social distancing guidelines is actually doable, and there are very few points of contact (if any) if players book online or prepay over the phone,” he said. “We’ve been stuck in our houses for a number of weeks now, and golf provides a great opportunity for people to get some fresh air and exercise.”
Winters said that Fairfield Hills will look a bit different during the pandemic. The driving range will be closed throughout Evers’ order. And while the clubhouse will be closed, tee times can only be made and paid for online or over the phone, and tee times will be available about every 20 minutes.
Those restrictions will keep Fairfield Hills compliant with Evers’ revised order, which is set to expire on May 26. Under the order, golf courses can be open if:
- Golf carts are prohibited.
- Social distancing requirements are upheld.
- Tee times and payments are made online or over the phone.
- Clubhouses and pro shops stay closed.
- Restaurants are open only for takeout orders.
- Tee times are spaced out more than normal.
- Driving ranges, putting greens and miniature golf courses remain closed.
Courses are adapting for golfers itching to get back on the course. Reedsburg Country Club is offering three-hole rounds for people who typically rely on driving carts to play nine or 18 holes. The course will have five tee times per hour, spacing them 12 minutes apart.
The opening came after public pressure to allow golf to resume because of the inherent solitude involved with the sport. Other states have allowed courses to remain open throughout the outbreak. Golf organizations across the state, including the Wisconsin PGA, Wisconsin Golf Association and Golf Course Owners of Wisconsin, have lobbied state representatives to reopen courses since late March.
“We’re thrilled,” GCOW Executive Director Jeff Schwister told the Wisconsin State Journal. “We take our blessings that this happened. We’ll follow the rules to a ‘T,’ plus more, so I think we’ll have many more (precautions) than have even been thought of yet.”
Baraboo Country Club’s website lays out its rules, noting that the club is appreciative of “the governor’s trust in our ability to offer a safe place for our golfers to enjoy a physically and mentally beneficial activity. While our current environment prevents us from offering the full BCC experience you have come to enjoy and expect.”
“This, although not ideal circumstances, has been an important development for our community, physical and mental health and we want to make sure we do it correctly and safely,” said Reedsburg Country Club’s Facebook page.
To ensure social distancing and to reduce “common touch” areas, Baraboo Country Club won’t have ball washers, tee towels, bunker rakes or coolers on the course. Holes have also been modified to allow balls to be removed “in a hands-free manner.” Golfers are also expected to refrain from removing flag sticks.
While the course operations will look different, they are more than ready to be played. Since Evers’ order was issued March 24, the closures kept courses from receiving the typical early-season foot traffic.
“The playing surface itself is ready to go,” Winters said of Fairfield Hills. “The fairways, greens and rough have been free during a portion of the season that typically has difficult weather.
“The course is in fantastic condition. We have been able to keep up with maintenance practices, and we should have some great weather to start the golf season.”
No clubhouses are allowed to be open, while carryout will still be offered. Reedsburg Country Club has lunch carryout from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and dinner from 4-7 p.m., while Lake Wisconsin Country Club’s fish fry will be available curb side tonight.
Carryout meals and reopened courses will allow courses to resume their usual revenue streams — even if at a lower level than they’re accustomed to in Wisconsin’s $2.4 billion annual golf industry.
“Well, losing a month out of the season is never a great way to start to the year,” Winters said. “Luckily, we operate a fairly lean facility during the spring and early summer. We’re hoping that May and June can provide a good bounce-back for us.
“On the one hand, we live in an area that depends on its tourism. Are people really going to be traveling and going on vacations in the next few months? On the other hand, people are really starving to get out and have some fun. With other activities shut down for the time being, golf may really do well. At the very least, I expect to see a lot of golfers from the local community come out and play.”
