Wisconsin golf courses reopen and adapt during COVID-19 crisis

Elsing is certainly glad that they’ve been provided the opportunity to open back up for business, but pointed out that they could take a bit of a hit in the summer compared to normal since tourism to the Castle Rock Lake and Wisconsin Dells is expected to plummet given the current pandemic.

“We do normally have a lot of business come from the Castle Rock Lake area and the Wisconsin Dells area,” Elsing said. “We obviously foresee that taking a hit to some extent because people aren’t traveling or aren’t supposed to travel as much. So that worries us, but we’re hoping to keep this open for the local public and our members and allow them an opportunity to continue golfing.”

Both Reedsburg Country Club and Castle Rock Golf Course — along with every other course open across the state — are subject to the restrictions in place per the “Safer at Home” order as well as the various precautions they’re taking themselves to keep everyone safe.

Ball washers, water dispensers, sand trap rakes and benches are all removed. Only one golfer is allowed per golf cart unless it is two people from the same household, carts are sanitized after each use, tee times are staggered further apart and flagsticks are to remain in the hole at all times.