Wisconsin golf courses reopen and adapt during COVID-19 crisis

So much of our daily routines have been significantly shaken up due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. But as we’ve now moved into the heart of spring, one marker of some sort of normalcy is back for Wisconsin golfers with the reopening of courses across the state.
When Gov. Tony Evers first issued the state’s “Safer at Home” order back in March, golf courses were not included among businesses and activities deemed essential services. The decision was met with some backlash within the state, especially since some other outdoor activities were allowed under the order and many other states were still allowing golf as part of their coronavirus restrictions.
“When that news first came out, it was crushing to us. We were very concerned about what we were going to do, how we were going to operate, were we going to be able to maintain staff and pay people,” said Reedsburg Country Club general manager Luke Whitaker. “We went through as many channels as we could to try and unify with a lot of the local courses and say ‘hey, there are the measures we’re willing to put on ourselves to make sure that we’re proving a safe place for people to go.’”
Evers extended the “Safer at Home” order in April, but with some changes. Among those tweaks was allowing the return of golf in Wisconsin starting April 24, albeit with some restrictions in place.
Per the new order, clubhouses and pro shops were to remain shuttered, tee times and payments were to be made online or over the phone, golf carts were barred (though that has since been lifted) and both driving ranges and miniature golf courses were ordered closed.
With these restrictions in place, golf courses across the state made their returns. With two weekends now under their belts since reopening, Whitaker noted that business had been very solid thus far.
“We’ve seen a big spur in business right out of the gate. I think people were getting really itchy sitting at home with minimal activities to do that were deemed appropriate,” Whitaker said. “The first weekend was walking only. We did reasonably well from that standpoint. When carts came back around, we did even better.”
Specifically, Whitaker pointed to a big boom in turnout among junior golfers (ages 24 and under) and golfers with memberships so far into the season.
Castle Rock Golf Course co-owner Jodi Elsing said business was certainly a bit slower out of the gates than they’d typically see this time of year, but that it was starting to pick up. Castle Rock Golf Course is located a few miles north of Mauston off of State Road 58.
“(Business) is definitely slower than normal, but it’s been picking up with the help of the weather,” Elsing said. “The past couple weekends we had very nice weather, so we saw a good amount of play. But because of the restrictions right now, league play, outings and things like that are still limited.”
Elsing is certainly glad that they’ve been provided the opportunity to open back up for business, but pointed out that they could take a bit of a hit in the summer compared to normal since tourism to the Castle Rock Lake and Wisconsin Dells is expected to plummet given the current pandemic.
“We do normally have a lot of business come from the Castle Rock Lake area and the Wisconsin Dells area,” Elsing said. “We obviously foresee that taking a hit to some extent because people aren’t traveling or aren’t supposed to travel as much. So that worries us, but we’re hoping to keep this open for the local public and our members and allow them an opportunity to continue golfing.”
Both Reedsburg Country Club and Castle Rock Golf Course — along with every other course open across the state — are subject to the restrictions in place per the “Safer at Home” order as well as the various precautions they’re taking themselves to keep everyone safe.
Ball washers, water dispensers, sand trap rakes and benches are all removed. Only one golfer is allowed per golf cart unless it is two people from the same household, carts are sanitized after each use, tee times are staggered further apart and flagsticks are to remain in the hole at all times.
Both Whitaker and Elsing noted that, despite these restrictions in place that throw a bit of a wrench in the routines that golfers are accustom to, most feedback from patrons has been positive and understanding, with people simply happy to be able to be back on the course with something to do amidst the pandemic.
Further information about current restrictions, making a tee time and promotions can be found at each course’s respective website. For Reedsburg Country Club, it’s https://www.reedsburgcountryclub.com/. For Castle Rock Golf Course, it’s https://castlerockgolfcourse.com/.
Follow Zach Rastall on Twitter @zrastall17 or contact him at 608-697-7943.
