YOUTH GOLF: Beaver Dam 12-year-old documents surviving tornado, competing in skills challenge at Masters

After 4 minutes of having branches and stuff hit our house we didn’t hear anything so we went out of the bathroom and looked outside. The first thing I saw is a tree that half of it was on our porch, and the next thing I saw is that our neighbors were outside seeing if everyone was OK. It was like I was in a movie. All I could see is that the tree is down in our front yard.

After we went around the house and checked if there were any windows broken, and thankfully there were not. Then me and my dad went up and down our street looking at all the damage to the other houses and there was A LOT! The house right across from us had their whole back side of their house torn off. It was just like I was in a horror movie!

The next day I woke up and looked outside and I was just amazed! The damage was so bad! Luckily our house had no damage to it but had only trees down. I am so thankful that we are safe!

Fear gives way to fun

On our trip we went down to downtown Atlanta to take a break from golf and have some fun. It was much needed after the tornado to calm down.