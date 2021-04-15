YOUTH GOLF: Beaver Dam 12-year-old documents surviving tornado, competing in skills challenge at Masters

Editor’s note: McKenna Nelson, a sixth-grader at Beaver Dam Middle School, competed in the Drive, Chip & Putt national finals on Sunday, April 4, at Augusta National prior to last week’s Masters. She and her family traveled to Georgia on Thursday, March 25, prior to the skills competition, which Nelson finished in seventh place among the 10 girls in her age group. Prior to leaving for the trip, Nelson agreed to keep a diary of her journey.
On March 26th about 10 p.m. I got out of the shower and my parents told me that Newnan, Georgia, was under a tornado watch. My biggest fear is storms and tornadoes so I was pretty scared!
After a while we all went bed and I just could not go to bed knowing that there was a tornado watch, but then I decided that we are safe and it is gonna miss us north so I decided to go to bed.
Right when I was just about to fall asleep, my phone started going off and the tornado siren went off. I quickly ran to get my parents and grandparents and then we all sat in the living room to see what is going on. I have always heard that when everything stays still that is when a tornado is coming so we were in the living for awhile just watching the lighting then all of a sudden it just stopped and then started to get really windy.
We all rushed into the bathroom, me and my mom were in the bathtub covering our heads with blankets because we could hear all of the branches and limbs hitting the roof! All of my family were just covering our heads and praying that we will be OK.
After 4 minutes of having branches and stuff hit our house we didn’t hear anything so we went out of the bathroom and looked outside. The first thing I saw is a tree that half of it was on our porch, and the next thing I saw is that our neighbors were outside seeing if everyone was OK. It was like I was in a movie. All I could see is that the tree is down in our front yard.
After we went around the house and checked if there were any windows broken, and thankfully there were not. Then me and my dad went up and down our street looking at all the damage to the other houses and there was A LOT! The house right across from us had their whole back side of their house torn off. It was just like I was in a horror movie!
The next day I woke up and looked outside and I was just amazed! The damage was so bad! Luckily our house had no damage to it but had only trees down. I am so thankful that we are safe!
Fear gives way to fun
On our trip we went down to downtown Atlanta to take a break from golf and have some fun. It was much needed after the tornado to calm down.
On our first day in downtown Atlanta we went to the Centennial Olympic Park and rode on the huge ferris wheel, which was so much fun but my mom was terrified. Then we went and got some dessert and then went back to the hotel.
The next day we went to the World of Coca-Cola, which was so much fun!! Then we went and toured around the Georgia Tech campus; I loved their campus! Then we went to the Ponce City Market, which was so much! We went mini golfing, played games, and went down the huge slide!
The second day of being in Atlanta was the funnest! Those past two days were so much fun!
Time to compete
The night before the national finals there is always a dinner with all the finalists from all around the country. The dinner was really nice and there was a speech from Fred Ridley, Steve Sands, Stew Francis, Jim Richardson. It was really cool!
Then we registered and looked at my order of play and that day I was praying that I was not first, and of course I was first! That made me really nervous but it was also good that I would just get it over with and then have all the nerves gone first.
The next day was the finals! I was the most nervous I have ever been in my life! First thing that morning we went to the breakfast, which was really good! Then we got on our shuttle and started heading to Augusta National. When we started driving down Magnolia Lane, I was just amazed. It was the prettiest thing I have ever seen before.
Once we got down Magnolia Lane we went and started practicing at the chipping green, then after we practiced the drive. After we practiced those two we went to the drive skill on the range where the players practice at! I was beyond nervous.
I was first so I went up there and just thought, “Calm down, whatever happens, happens. You already made it here!”
My first drive was 223 yards and in the grid. What happens in the drive is that they take your drive that is in and the farthest. So after I have one in the grid, I just let it rip!
My second drive went 230 yards and was also in the grid. I came up 2nd in driving. Then we went over to the chipping at the practice chipping green and I was first (up) again. My first chip, I bladed it over the green. The funny thing was I did the same thing at my regional qualifier.
Then after my first chip I said, “I don’t care where this goes I just am gonna keep my head down” then I hit my second chip within 2 feet of the hole.
Then we went over to the 18th green at Augusta National to putt, but before that we went over to the practice green to practice before we went to the 18th green. I went third for putting. The first putt is 30 feet, and mine was going on line and then it just rimmed around the hole and then the ball would just not stop on those fast greens!
Then the second putt is the 15 footer and I knew the line but when you look at it from behind it looked like it was going the other way so I trusted the line. I hit it and then it went the other way! I should have just trusted the line I saw before!
After all of the competition, we could go have lunch in the Founders Room at Augusta National; it was super good!
After we walked around we went back to the hotel and after the competition there was a pizza party. I sat with my three really good friends that made it and one of them actually won! The pizza party was so much fun! After hanging out with my friends for awhile, we went back up to our room and I just crashed! It was a very stressful and amazing day!