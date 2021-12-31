1. Area football teams shine on gridiron with state runs, deep postseason contingent and individual honorees

There have been plenty of deep postseason runs for area football teams in recent memory. Of note, Lodi reached a pair of WIAA Division 4 state championship games in three years, including winning the program’s first state title in 2017, while Columbus, Markesan and Horicon/Hustisford have also made runs to the state quarterfinals or beyond. That combined success reached new heights this season across the entire coverage area as 16 of the area’s 24 11-player football teams reached the postseason. That breadth of participants led to plenty of success as four teams reached at least the state quarterfinals, headlined by Mayville’s run to the Div. 5 state championship game. The Cardinals, who earned a three-way share of the Flyway Conference title, were forced to win four road games to make their first state title game appearance since 2006. The pursuit of gold ended in silver as they suffered a season-ending 28-26 loss to La Crosse Aquinas. Columbus came a game away from joining Mayville in the state championships. The Cardinals, under first-year coach Andrew Selgrad, suffered just one loss via forfeit due to COVID-19 in the regular season and earned a share of the Capitol Conference title and reached the Div. 4 state semifinals before falling to eventual Div. 4 state champion Waukesha Catholic Memorial, 42-19. It was Columbus’ first such appearance since their second state title in 1996. Baraboo made its first-ever state quarterfinals appearance, falling to Div. 3 runner-up Rice Lake, 29-13, while Wisconsin Dells joined them in the Div. 4 state quarterfinals for the first time in 35 years. The Chiefs luck ultimately ran out as their unbeaten season came to an end with a 35-0 loss to Freedom. Markesan meanwhile won a playoff game for the fifth time in six playoff appearances. Among the other qualifiers, a handful of teams ended lengthy playoff droughts. Portage punched its ticket to the postseason for a second straight year since 1998-99, while Poynette returned to the postseason after a seven-year layoff. Necedah returned to the playoffs for the first time since 2014, and the Cards’ rival New Lisbon reached the postseason for the first time since 2016, capping a remarkable turnaround after going 0-7 in the alternate fall season. Speaking of the spring campaign, a number of area teams produced plenty of positive results. Lodi, which made the playoffs this fall, went a perfect 6-0 in the spring season, while Columbus went 5-1 under outgoing coach Calvin Zenz, who departed for Reedsburg, adding another twist to the Cardinals’ magical state semis run in the fall. Mayville went 5-2 in the spring, a precursor of things to come. Along with the team successes, a litany of area players garnered not only all-conference, but all-state and all-region honors. Baraboo senior Luna Larson became the Thunderbirds’ first-ever Large School All-State selection by the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association at inside linebacker. Meanwhile, a trio of area running backs earned Small School Honorable Mention All-State honors in Wisconsin Dells senior Matt Getgen, Columbus sophomore Colton Brunell and Mayville junior Blake Schraufnagel. Columbus junior Colin Selk earned Small School Honorable Mention honors at offensive and defensive line, while he was joined by Fall River/Rio senior Gavin Wodill as an offensive lineman selection.