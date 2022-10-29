1 high school sports stars of the night: Colton Brunell's 5 TDs help Columbus advance

Here’s who shined in the weekend's high school sports action:
Stars of the night
Colton Brunell, Columbus football: Brunell rushed for 191 yards and five touchdowns to lead the Cardinals past Baldwin-Woodville 55-24 in a WIAA Division 4 second-round playoff game. Brunell had TD runs of 31, 10, 37, 4 and 29 yards. Nathan Cotter had TD runs of 1 and 7 yards for Columbus.
From the box
- WIAA girls volleyball sectional finals: Division 2 – Sauk Prairie 3, Madison Edgewood 0 (25-13, 25-17, 25-23). Division 3 – Randolph 3, Brodhead 2 (16-25, 25-17, 22-25, 25-17, 15-12).