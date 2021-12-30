10. Columbia County high school curling teams sweep up at Wisconsin State Championships

The curling capital of America that is Columbia County lived up to its hype this past February as its three participating high schools cleaned house at the Wisconsin State High School Curling Championships. The Pardeeville girls team won their first state championship since 2006, while the Poynette boys captured its second consecutive title. In fact, the Bulldogs and Pumas were joined by both the Portage girls and boys teams in what wound up being a pair of all Columbia County finals. After reaching a fourth straight state final and eyeing a third straight championship, the Warrior girls were denied by the Bulldogs as Pardeeville grinded out a 5-4 win to snap a 15-year state title drought. On the boys side, Portage had Poynette’s number throughout the season, winning all three matches between the two rivals. In the last match of the season however, it was the Pumas that came out on top, pulling away for an 8-4 win.