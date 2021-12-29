11. Bob Tomlinson ends illustrious 41-year career leading Poynette softball

Since its inception in 1979, the Poynette high school softball team had been coached by Bob Tomlinson in some capacity. That run of 41 years came to an end this past March when Tomlinson officially stepped down as head coach of the Pumas. The four decades long career was storied in the sport as Tomlinson, a Wisconsin Amateur Softball Association and International Softball Congress Hall of Famer helped usher in the game as people know it today, overseeing all of its previous permutations and doing so with plenty of success. Tomlinson actually retired once prior from teaching in 2011 and subsequently as head softball coach after the Pumas’ third state title. However, Tomlinson returned later that year after Poynette failed to hire a replacement and continued his historic legacy, adding two more state titles and two of the program’s four state runner-up finishes. On top of the five WIAA state championships, including back-to-back Division 3 titles in 2018 and 2019, 26 conference titles and 17 regional titles and far too many wins, Tomlinson’s greatest impact was on all the lives he impacted for the better.