12. Baraboo, Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights boys and girls swim teams shine on state stage

The Baraboo and Sauk Prairie boys and girls swim teams have had some of the most consistent programs in all of Division 2 for the better part of the last decade. That didn’t change in 2021 as both the Thunderbirds and Eagles thrived on both state stages this past winter and fall. The boys especially shined as Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights finished in fourth place with 165 points while the T-Birds were 14th with 73. There was plenty of individual success to go around, too, as Baraboo’s Jacob Laux won the 100-yard breaststroke title, narrowly ahead of the Eagles’ Sam King. Laux was also third in the 100 butterfly while the Eagles’ Matthew Loy was fourth in both the 50 and 100 freestyle. The girls teams continued to thrive at state this fall as the T-Birds finished third as a team with 156 points and the Eagles cracked the top-10 coming in ninth (114). While they pair went without an individual title, there were a number of podium finishes, led by Baraboo’s Ella Lohr as she finished runner-up in both the 100 butterfly and 100 breaststroke, while the T-Birds’ Anna Balfanz took third in the 50 free.