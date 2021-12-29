13. Area runners speed to success in state cross country championship return to Wisconsin Rapids

While the 2020 WIAA state cross country went off without a hitch, the COVID-19 pandemic forced the meet to be split into three separate sites for each division. The action returned to the Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids this fall and area runners did not disappoint in the meet’s Homecoming. Three runners reached the podium individually, led by Mauston junior Eli Boppart’s runner-up finish in the Division 2 boys race with a time of 16 minutes, 16.7 seconds. Joining the Golden Eagles speedster on the medal stand were Poynette senior Tucker Johnson and Royall sophomore Marah Gruen. Johnson took seventh in the Div. 3 boys race with a time of 16:47.3, leading the Pumas to a fifth-place finish as a team, their best in program history. Meanwhile, Gruen finished seventh as well in her second straight trip, as the dual-sport athlete — Gruen also plays volleyball in the fall — crossed in 19:56. Along with the medalists, the Beaver Dam girls took 17th as a team in Div. 1, while a pair of freshmen runners — Pardeeville’s Will Becker and Westfield’s Haddie Showen — both made their state debuts.