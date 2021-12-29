14. Columbus native Josh Seltzner rises to All-American status for Wisconsin football

The Columbus native balled out his redshirt-senior season, starting 11 of 12 games at left guard and earning third-team All-American and first-team All-Big Ten honors from The Associated Press, as well as being selected first-team by the Big Ten coaches. Seltzner, a former preferred walk-on, earned playing time by his sophomore and junior seasons and has since become one of the Badgers’ top linemen. He will finish his UW career with 44 appearances and 18 starts under his belt. Seltzner did have one hiccup to his senior season, being cited for operating under the influence on Oct. 17. Seltzner was punished internally, which caused scrutiny in UW’s disciplinary process.