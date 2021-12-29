15. Area standouts ink number of National Letters of Intent to play at Division I level

For most aspiring high school athletes, playing at the NCAA Division I level is the ultimate goal. Regardless of the sport, getting to that penultimate degree of competition is incredibly special. It’s a challenge that four area athletes will get to take on after they graduate this upcoming spring following their respective commitments this past year. Among those to ink their spot at the next level was Baraboo’s Luna Larson. The WFCA Large School All-State inside linebacker and standout dual threat player turned down a number of Group of Five Div. I football scholarships to instead take a Preferred Walk-on spot at the University of Wisconsin. Meanwhile, a pair of Sauk Prairie volleyball standouts will be leaving the Badger state. Aida Shadewald, a unanimous WVCA Div. 2 First Team All-State selection, will head to Wright State in Dayton, Ohio, while Alia Schlimgen, a fellow unanimous first-team pick, will pack her bags for Brookings, South Dakota and South Dakota State. Rounding out the signees is Waupun girls basketball standout Abbie Aalsma. The three-time East Central Conference Player of the Year and WBCA Div. 3 All-State selection is headed south but not too far after signing with Illinois State.